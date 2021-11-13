November 13, 2021
‘Once in a generation’: Shevrin Jones to attend Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill signing

Kelly HayesNovember 13, 2021

Shev Jones 3
Jones will be at the White House Monday.

Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones is set to attend President Joe Biden’s signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday at the White House.

Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, called the bill a “once in a generation” piece of legislation.

“The bipartisan infrastructure package is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our people and the future of Florida,” Jones said in a statement. “From the roads and bridges we drive each and every day, to climate resilience, to our ports and waterways, to public transit and broadband connectivity, these long overdue improvements will have an incredible impact on daily lives, grow our economy, and create good-paying jobs right in our community.”

Congress approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects in early November, after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.

The federal legislation would provide Florida with nearly $16 billion in state formula funds for highways, bridges and transit over the next five years. That funding is divided among $13.1 billion for highways, $245 million for bridge replacement and repairs and $2.6 billion for public transit.

The state would also receive $1.2 billion over the next five years for airport infrastructure, as well as $100 million for broadband coverage, including providing access to the more than 700,000 Floridians who currently lack it.

The legislation will also provide $1.6 billion over the next five years to improve drinking water infrastructure.

“The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a “C” grade on infrastructure for 2021 — that’s not a report card my students would be proud to take home,” Jones said in a statement. “After years of empty promises from politicians in DC, it is finally infrastructure week.”

Jones will be at the White House after officially kicking off his reelection campaign for the Florida Senate on Friday.

A former Broward County educator and state Representative — he served in the House from 2012 to 2020 — Jones is executive director of Florida Reading Corp., an AmeriCorps program that uses evidence-based reading intervention strategies to ensure childhood literacy by third grade.

He’s also a history-maker as the first open member of the LGBTQ community elected to the Legislature.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

