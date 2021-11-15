Little Black Dress food insecurity campaign kicks off

The Junior League of Tallahassee (JLT) is launching its 6th Annual Little Black Dress Initiative campaign on Monday at a local coffee shop.

The initiative, which runs until Friday, raises awareness about local food insecurity and money for programs and organizations fighting it in Leon County. JLT members raised more than $70,000 at last year’s initiative, according to the organization.

During the initiative’s five days, JLT members and initiative advocates wear the same black dress or outfit with a button that reads “Ask me About my Dress” or “Ask me About my Outfit.” When asked, participants share information about the food insecurity many Leon County children face and how to donate, said JLT President-elect Becca Piers in a video promoting the event.

“One in three kids in Leon County don’t know where their next meal will come from,” Piers said

Money raised during the event either supports JLT programs, like its Mighty Meals project that provides meals to local school children during spring break or goes to other local organizations fighting food insecurity, like Capital City Youth Services.

The initiative is launching at 7:30 a.m. Monday at RedEye Coffee Midtown on Thomasville Road. JLT is seeking donations for the Initiative on its website.