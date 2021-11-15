November 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lori Berman has one of her best months yet in October fundraising for SD 31
Lori Berman ius seeking protections for workers who happen to be medical marijuana patients. Image via Colin Hackley.

Anne GeggisNovember 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.15.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Jordan Elsbury to lead Ballard Partners Jacksonville office

HeadlinesInfluence

Red, white and yum: Plant City-area lawmaker seeks official status for strawberry shortcake

FLAPOL101519CH034
Palm Beach Democrat first won her office in a 2018 Special Election.

Lantana Democrat Sen. Lori Berman raised $16,000 in October for her bid to retain her seat in Senate District 31 — a performance that is among her best since she opened a campaign account in 2020.

Berman doesn’t yet face a challenger. The money she raised in October means she has $76,765 in her personal account to spend should a rival emerge.

Campaign records show in October she received $1,000 from three different Disney subsidiaries, The Celebration Company, Disney Destinations, and Disney Photo Imaging. Records also show she received two $1,000 donations from the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Other donors who gave $1,000 each in October were Duke Energy Corp.; American Pharmacy Cooperative; Comcast Corp.; Protecting Coastal Communities Political Action Committee; Novartis Services Inc., a pharmaceutical company; Capitol Alliance Group, a Tallahassee lobbying outfit;  E.R. Squibb & Sons LLC, a pharmaceutical company; PHRMA, a pharmaceutical company; and Florida CPA Political Action Committee.

Campaign finance records show Berman spent $4,171 in October. Most of it — $3,500 — went to the Palm Beach County Democratic Party to sponsor a gala.

Berman has introduced legislation that would expand hate crimes to include gender identity and disabilities, broaden the state’s DUI laws to include prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. Ruth’s List Florida, which spotlights women legislators who support abortion rights, recently endorsed Berman in her re-election bid.

Berman was first elected in a 2018 special election in Senate District 31 that was called after Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned unexpectedly after reports surfaced of an affair he had with lobbyist Devon West. Berman was subsequently re-elected in 2020 with relatively little opposition.

Her district now covers parts of Palm Beach County, including Lake Worth, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Redistricting maps show she might be losing part of the southern reach of her district, although it will still lean Democratic, according to initial analyses.

Her campaign was facing a deadline last week to report campaign financial activity through Oct. 31.

Post Views: 48

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Jordan Elsbury to lead Ballard Partners Jacksonville office

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.15.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories