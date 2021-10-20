Ruth’s List Florida endorses six Senate Democrats including Lauren Book

Ruth’s List Florida, an organization that endorses pro-abortion rights women for office, is backing six incumbent Senators in their respective reelection bids.

That group includes Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who is looking for another term representing Senate District 32. Ruth’s List is also backing Sens. Loranne Ausley, Lori Berman, Janet Cruz, Tina Polsky and Linda Stewart.

“These Democratic pro-choice women leaders embody the spirit of Ruth’s List,” said Lucy Sedgwick, president and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida, in a Wednesday statement announcing the endorsements.

“They have repeatedly proven their commitment to protecting our rights and moving Florida forward. Now we’re showing up to protect their seats.”

Some of those Senators, such as Berman and Book, aren’t likely to face a competitive General Election contest in their districts as currently drawn. But the state’s redistricting process could affect district boundaries and make some of these seats more GOP-friendly.

In particular, Sedgwick says Ruth’s List will focus on Cruz’s reelection in Senate District 18. Cruz narrowly flipped that seat in 2018, winning by 411 votes out of nearly 208,000 cast, a margin of just 0.2 percentage points.

“We know Republicans are coming after this seat, and we will do everything in our power to keep it,” Sedgwick said. “Sen. Cruz is a fighter for her district and a proven leader who we need in Tallahassee.”

Ausley currently represents Senate District 3, while Stewart holds Senate District 13. Polsky won the Senate District 29 seat in 2020, while Berman won the Senate District 31 seat in 2018 after eight years in the House.

Ausley, Berman and Cruz have yet to court an opponent in their respective races, though that can change with 10 months remaining until the Primary Election and more than a year until the General.

According to Ruth’s List, the organization has raised more than $5 million to support Democratic women candidates since 2008 and helped elect just under 200 woman to state and local office.