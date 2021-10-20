‘We do 24/7’: Gov. DeSantis pitches ‘tempo’ and ‘capacity’ of Florida ports

Saying that increasing import offloads at Florida ports could be a “partial solution” to supply chain issues, Gov. Ron DeSantis sold the unique value-adds Wednesday in remarks to media in Titusville.

Specifically, DeSantis touted the “capacity” and “tempo” of Florida ports, striking a contrast between backlogged cargo elsewhere in the country, following up on a major press conference at JAXPORT the day before where he said Florida ports were open for business.

“Yes, we have capacity, which is a great thing,” DeSantis said. “We also have a tempo that is good.”

“They made a big deal about how ‘Oh in L.A., they’re going to go 24/7.’ We do 24/7. That’s kind of a standard practice (in Florida),” DeSantis added

“We have the capacity to receive more. We have the capacity to distribute more. And if you’re stuck off the coast of Savannah, come to Jacksonville. If you’re stuck off the coast of California, and you want to come through the Panama Canal, we’re going to be able to service it in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

“Florida can be really stepping up to try to ameliorate” supply chain issues, DeSantis said, noting again that the cherished concept of Christmas could be “stymied” if cargo is not offloaded from foreign countries for American consumers.

“Just think about it. You’re going to have people for Christmas shopping, all the things that Americans love to do, and Floridians love to do, and you’re going to have that potentially stymied if we don’t get things going. We can offer an important, partial solution,” DeSantis contended.

JAXPORT, Port Everglades, Port Tampa Bay and Port Panama City all have capacity, he said. Jacksonville has contracted with a European shipping line, Hapag-Lloyd. DeSantis noted that freight from India will come through Port Everglades in the coming days, an early indication the port push could be paying off.

DeSantis has pushed a policy response to the supply chain crunch this week, after telegraphing and politicizing his response in prior days and news cycles, bashing President Joe Biden, the so-called “Grinch who stole Christmas.” The Governor expressed concerns about everything from kids not getting toys this year to the need to reshore production of medical supplies from China.