November 15, 2021
Unopposed Christine Hunschofsky raises $11,700 to defend HD 96 seat

Anne Geggis

NBC_6_Impact_Parkland_Mayor_Christine_Hunschofsky
The freshman lawmaker has more than $32K on hand.

Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland notched her personal best in fundraising last month, raising $11,700, state records show.

The most she ever raised before October was $7,921 in October 2020.

The freshman lawmaker, who served as Parkland Mayor until her election to the House in 2020, does not yet have a rival. She will, however, have $32,371 to defend her House District 96 seat should one file to oppose her.

Records show she’s spent $250 since opening her campaign account in October 2020.

Last month, Hunschofsky received $1,000 each from nine different donors representing a host of political and business interests, including Compass Health Systems, based in Miami; Comcast Corp., based in Philadelphia; Broward Teachers Union; Metro Broward Professional Firefighters Local 3080; Florida Justice Political Committee, based in Tallahassee; Florida Professional Firefighters Political Committee, based in Tallahassee; U.S. Sugar Corp., based in Clewiston; Florida AFL-CIO, a labor union based in Tallahassee; and the Florida CPA Political Action Committee, based in Tallahassee.

Hunschofsky’s campaign report showed no spending last month.

Hunschofsky rose to prominence beyond Parkland when the city she led landed in the national spotlight, navigating the traumatic aftermath of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

For the 2022 Session, Hunschofsky filed a bill that would ban “ghost guns,” unregulated firearms with unfinished frames or receivers. Hunschofsky also filed legislation that would fast-track military spouses’ professional licenses or provide temporary approval so they could resume work without delay.

The lawmaker, who first won elected office in 2013 to serve on the Parkland City Commission, is currently assigned to the committee on Education & Employment and subcommittees on Congressional Redistricting, Environment, Agriculture & Flooding, Finance & Facilities and State Administration & Technology Appropriations.

Redistricting might change her district boundaries, but right now House District 96 contains parts of Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Parkland and Pompano Beach.

Hunschofsky’s campaign faced a deadline last week to report all campaign finance activity through Oct. 31.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

