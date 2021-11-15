Firefighters fuel Blaise Ingoglia’s state Senate campaign

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia’s Senate campaign is one fire firefighters want to keep burning.

The International Association of Firefighters Florida Chapter is endorsing the Spring Hill Republican, his campaign announced Monday.

“IAFF strives to engage elected officials on the issues that matter to our members and their families. Our wages, benefits, working conditions, health and safety, and pensions are all in the hands of elected officials, and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia has been a longtime champion of these issues,” said Florida Professional Firefighters District 10 Vice President Derrick Ryan.

“The IAFF Florida Chapter endorses and supports Ingoglia in the race for Florida Senate District 10 because we believe he will continue to honorably serve the citizens of Florida, and the interests of the men and women employed in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services.”

Ingoglia said he’s enthusiastic about the support.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the District 10 Florida Professional Firefighters,” he said. “Our campaign is about the people, especially the men and women who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work. I have and will consistently advocate for initiatives to help better protect our firefighters and EMS workers. Thank you for your confidence in my campaign to move our state forward,” Ingoglia said.

Ingoglia in July launched his Senate bid to succeed Senate President Wilton Simpson. The former Republican Party of Florida chair has since tapped into a strong network of financial support and closed October with about $1.86 million on hand.

Right now he’s filed against former Sen. John Legg, though draft maps released by the Florida Senate Reapportionment Committee staff show the two in different districts. Legg has not been reporting any fundraising and his spending has been minimal.

Ingoglia, a prominent homebuilder in Spring Hill, was first elected to the House in 2014 and is barred from seeking another term in the House due to term limits.