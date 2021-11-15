November 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Dotie Joseph adds $11K in October to defend HD 108, more than half from alcohol, health care
COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerNovember 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

‘We’re going to shoot our shot’: Michael Grieco files for remapped SD 37

2022Headlines

Ileana Garcia, Janelle Perez both surpass $300K raised in shifted Senate race

2022Headlines

Firefighters fuel Blaise Ingoglia’s state Senate campaign

FLAPOL092221CH028
Her sole opponent has yet to report raising or spending a cent.

Incumbent Rep. Dotie Joseph raised more than $11,000 for the second consecutive month in October, putting further financial distance between herself and former Rep. Roy Hardemon, who is running to win back the seat representing House District 108 he lost to her in 2018.

Joseph now holds more than $79,000 between her campaign and political committee, Victory Now.

Hardemon, a fellow Democrat who filed in September to again run against her, has yet to report any fundraising or spending.

Joseph’s biggest gains last month came from the health care and alcohol industries. The Florida Psychological Association gave her $1,250, her biggest single contribution last month. Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals donated $1,000. The lobbying arm of the Florida Dental Association gave half that.

From the alcohol sector, Beer distributor Gold Coast Beverage chipped in $1,000. So did ABC Fine Wine and Spirits Chair and CEO Charles Bailes III and Jess Bailes, the company’s executive vice president.

Other contributions included $1,000 from a Microsoft stakeholders group, the lobbying arm of Duke Energy Corp., and Protecting Coastal Communities, a soon-to-be-closed political committee associated with Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

Joseph also received $500 donations from Fort Lauderdale law firm Becker & Poliakoff, the South Florida lobbying arm of AT&T, Palatka-based private recycling industry group Florida Recyclers Association and Tallahassee-based government strategies firm Pinpoint Results.

Joseph spent slightly more than $150 last month, mostly on general housekeeping costs. She spent $40 to reimburse herself for food and paid $75 to accountant Anthony Brunson of Miami.

The heavily Democratic-leaning HD 108 currently covers part of Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of El Portal, Liberty City, Miami Shores and North Miami.

However, one redistricting plan submitted last week would move HD 108 north of and including part of the town of Davie in Broward County to cover parts of Sunrise and Plantation.

If that plan is approved, what was once HD 108 would be split up between newly drawn House districts 97, 98 and 101.

Candidates faced an Nov. 10 deadline to report all campaign finance activities through Oct. 31.

Post Views: 68

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOSHA bill ready for House floor, moves in Senate despite Democrats' objections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories