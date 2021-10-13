October 13, 2021
Dotie Joseph adds more than $29K in September as Roy Hardemon again files in HD 108

Ryan Nicol

Dotie Joseph
Joseph has defeated Hardemon twice, first ousting him from the HD 108 seat in 2018.

Rep. Dotie Joseph, a Miami Democrat, raised more than $29,000 in September as she prepares to defend her seat in House District 108 against a familiar foe.

Former Democratic Rep. Roy Hardemon has filed to run again in HD 108 after losing to Joseph in two straight cycles. He submitted paperwork on Sept. 21, and hasn’t shown any money raised for his challenge yet.

Joseph first ousted Hardemon from the HD 108 seat in 2018, defeating him in a three-way Democratic Primary 49%-36%. After Hardemon filed to run again in 2020, Joseph increased her margin in the Aug. 2020 Primary, winning another three-way race over Hardemon 58%-31%.

Joseph will again look to hold the seat heading into a third showdown next November. She added nearly $18,000 through her campaign account in September and just under $12,000 via her political committee, Victory Now. That total puts her past the $100,000 mark in terms of contributions this cycle, as she’s now raised nearly $104,000.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association PAC was Joseph’s largest contributor in September, giving $4,000 to Joseph’s committee and another $1,000 to her campaign. The Florida Pharmacist political committee also donated $2,500, while the Florida Professional Firefighters committee added a $2,000 donation.

The Florida AFL-CIO and Comcast each donated $1,000 to Joseph’s committee. Three separate organizations affiliated with Disney — The Celebration Company, Disney Gift Card Services and Walt Disney Travel Company — each made $1,000 donations to Joseph’s campaign account.

She also courted three separate $1,000 donations from Ron Book’s law firm, The Rubin Group and Heather Turnbull.

Joseph spent just under $3,200 for the month. Most of that cash — $3,000 — went to Hard Ask Consulting for campaign fundraising and finance consulting services. As of Sept. 30, Joseph holds just under $96,000 between her two accounts.

The district covers portions of Miami-Dade County including El Portal and Liberty City and leans heavily Democratic. That balance, and those boundaries, could be affected by the state’s redistricting process, however.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 30.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

