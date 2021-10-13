October 13, 2021
Dave Eggers to hold campaign kick-off with Gus Bilirakis, Jeff Brandes

Kelly HayesOctober 13, 2021

Dave-Eggers
Sen. Ed Hooper and former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker are also on board.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers will kick-off his 2022 reelection campaign next Tuesday with U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, several state lawmakers and local elected officials.

Eggers’ campaign kick-off is set for next Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Island Way Grill in Clearwater starting at 5:30 p.m.

The District 4 incumbent’s host committee features Republican Pinellas County politicos such as Sens. Jeff Brandes and Ed Hooper, St. Petersburg City Council Chair Ed Montanari and former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker.

Right now, Eggers is the only candidate in the race; however, Rep. Chris Latvala is considering challenging the incumbent for the seat.

If Latvala jumped into that race, it would likely be a competitive Republican Primary between a sitting legislator and an incumbent Commissioner.

Latvala told Florida Politics he decided to consider challenging Eggers after learning the Commission was planning to hold its first meeting on redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections without live-streaming or televising the meeting, prompting concerns incumbents would try to draw lines favoring their own reelections.

Eggers raised $16,610 for his reelection campaign in the month of September, his first and only finance report so far. He spent $2,274 on finance consulting and processing fees.

District 4 covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum.

