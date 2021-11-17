November 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Amanda Makki picks up endorsement from Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson

Kelly HayesNovember 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Maps put Chris Nocco in Danny Burgess’ district

2022Headlines

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13 race

2022

$25,000 gets donors a roundtable with Ron DeSantis in Ponte Vedra Beach

Wilkinson_Makki
Makki faces Anna Paulina Luna and Audrey Henson so far in the Republican Primary.

Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson is backing Amanda Makki in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Wilkinson is the seventh Pinellas County-based Mayor to endorse Makki’s Congressional run. Wilkinson took the role of Mayor in March, running unopposed. He previously served as a City Commissioner.

“Amanda Makki knows Pinellas County. She understands the issues that face our local communities. Amanda’s commitment to our veterans and to her work as a public servant is admirable,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “It’s important Amanda wins the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District because she genuinely cares about the people of Pinellas County.”

Added Makki: “Mayor Wilkinson has done so much for the town of Belleair and I admire his wisdom, enthusiasm, and leadership. I am grateful to have Mayor Wilkinson’s support in this race.”

Makki has been also endorsed by Largo Mayor Woody Brown and Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters, as well as the widow of former CD 13 Congressman Bill Young, Beverly Young.

Makki faces former opponent Anna Paulina Luna and newcomer Audrey Henson in the Republican Primary so far. In the 2020 election, Makki was seen as a more moderate option on the GOP ballot to Luna, who garnered support from former President Donald Trump in the race. This year she has attempted to align herself more with Trump’s conservative base, characterizing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “radical” and “socialists.”

Makki is a former senior health adviser to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who she served for seven years.

Makki lost to Luna in the CD 13 Republican Primary last year. Luna went on to lose in the General Election to incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist.

But, Republicans stand a good chance of flipping CD 13 this year. Crist is not seeking reelection, running for Governor instead.

Makki is also a frequent commentator on conservative networks, including Fox News, Fox Business and Newsmax.

Conversa_728x90

In addition to her experience on Capitol Hill, Makki also served in the Pentagon after the 9/11 attacks and as a lawyer during the Wisconsin recount for Trump.

Post Views: 33

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse votes to strip Surgeon General vaccine mandate power

nextCharlie Crist pitches gas tax break to offset inflation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Jim Messer: Did acting FCC chair slow walk emergency broadband?
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more