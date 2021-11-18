November 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Anthony Rodriguez raises whopping $151K in October for Miami-Dade County Commission bid
Anthony Rodriguez

Ryan NicolNovember 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

South Florida

Danielle Cohen Higgins again taps real estate to add $39K for Miami-Dade Commission defense

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawsuit: Florida condo collapse triggered by building work

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawmakers, advocates react as new Lake Okeechobee regulation plan takes shape

Anthony-Rodriguez (2)
Rodriguez holds more than $724,000 in available cash as of Oct. 31.

Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez raked in more than $151,000 in October as he battles for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Rodriguez is competing against Martha Bueno, a Libertarian, for the open District 10 seat on the County Commission. Bueno raised just $250 total in October, keeping her well behind Rodriguez’s well-oiled fundraising machine.

Rodriguez pulled in plenty of cash from institutional players in the Florida political scene, built up during his past few years of service in the House. A Stronger Florida, a political committee tied to the consulting firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates, poured in $10,000 to Rodriguez’s committee, A Bolder Florida.

LSN Partners and Llorente & Heckler each added another $6,000 — courtesy of a $5,000 donation each to Rodriguez’s committee and another $1,000 contribution to his campaign account. Florida East Coast Industries and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees also contributed $5,000 apiece.

Rodriguez raised more than $100,000 overall through his committee alone. He also added just under $51,000 to his campaign account.

The majority of that latter total came via the real estate and legal sectors. Real estate firms donated nearly $17,000 to Rodriguez, while attorneys and law firms added close to $10,000.

Rudy Fernandez, chief of staff to University of Miami President Julio Frenk, donated $1,000 to Rodriguez as well.

Rodriguez shipped out nearly $33,000 in October. That included a $10,000 contribution to Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg’s political committee, Miami-Dade Forward, and another $3,000 donation to Senate President Wilton Simpson‘s campaign for Agriculture Commissioner.

Still, Rodriguez is sitting on more than $724,000 between his campaign and committee accounts. Bueno, who also grows hemp and is a supporter of legalizing cannabis, retains less than $7,500.

Rodriguez is leaving the House early to pursue the open District 10 seat. Rodriguez will complete his second term during next year’s upcoming Session before resigning and fully transitioning to his County Commission campaign.

Commissioner Javier Souto currently holds the District 10 seat, but is barred from re-election due to term limits. The district sits just northwest of Kendall in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Candidates and political committees faced a Nov. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.

Post Views: 43

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSean Phillippi: Florida Democrats have one job

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories