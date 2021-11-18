November 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody probes Facebook’s youth marketing strategies

Jason DelgadoNovember 18, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Anthony Rodriguez bill would require American iron and steel in public works projects

HeadlinesTech

Florida looking at billions for broadband expansion

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Orlando Gonzales: Transgender awareness — literally a matter of life & death

ashley moody
The investigation comes after a trove of documents exposed possible harmful impacts on youth.

Don’t count on Attorney General Ashley Moody to hit the like button. Florida’s top cop is the lead investigator in a national inquiry against Facebook/Meta.

According to a press release, Moody is spearheading a multistage investigation into the techniques and practices of Meta and the company’s impact on youth.

“We have serious concerns about how social media is impacting the lives of young people in this country, and as a mother, I want to know how Facebook/Meta is targeting youth and what strategies this Big Tech giant is using to entice children and teens to lengthen engagement on its platforms,” Moody said.

The investigation comes weeks after documents — known as the Facebook Papers — exposed a trove of internal secrets including questionable efforts by Facebook to hook young users.

The documents also showed Big Tech leaders are aware of negative consequences associated with lengthy social media use, particularly on Instagram.

Those effects, the docs show, include depression, eating disorders and suicide.

“I am proud to lead these efforts with our partner states to find out if Meta violated any consumer protection laws and put our children at risk,” Moody said.

Notably, this isn’t Moody’s first run in with Big Tech. Moody is among dozens of attorneys general accusing Facebook of “anticompetitive business practices.” She also called on Instagram — a Facebook company — to scrap plans for a children’s version of the photo-focused app.

The social media giant postponed the plan amid mounting criticism. The app would’ve catered to children 13-years-old and younger.

More recently, Moody called on Facebook to do more to thwart human trafficking on the platform.

“Big Tech should be helping us end human trafficking, not providing an avenue for predators to solicit and groom minors,” Moody said.

She is joined by attorneys general from California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

Post Views: 107

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHospital executive says COVID-19 liability protections need to be extended

nextJuan Carlos Bermudez rakes in $52K for unopposed Miami-Dade County Commission bid

One comment

  • Cheryl T. Giorgi

    November 18, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    My buddy’s sister makes $95/hr on the pc. She has been out of work for eight months but vcv last month her pay check was $25450 merely working on the pc, pop over here….. EarnCash1

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories