Frank Hibbard joins slew of Pinellas mayors endorsing Amanda Makki

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard is the eighth Pinellas County Mayor to announce his endorsement of Republican Congressional candidate Amanda Makki, who is running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Hibbard, a Republican himself, has deep roots in Clearwater politics, serving two terms as Mayor from 2004 through 2012, and then returning to the mayoral seat in 2020. This endorsement is one of Makki’s more notable, with Clearwater being Pinellas County’s second-largest city.

“I am endorsing Amanda in the race for the Congressional District 13 seat because she is a conservative who I believe can work with others in Washington to get results for Clearwater and Pinellas County,” Hibbard said in a statement. “As the second-largest city in Pinellas, our beaches and transportation infrastructure are important to Clearwater and Amanda has demonstrated her understanding of our needs. I’m also confident that when a constituent calls, Amanda will answer just as the late Congressman Bill Young always did.”

Makki has been also endorsed by Largo Mayor Woody Brown and Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters as well as the widow of former CD 13 Congressman Bill Young, Beverly Young.

“Mayor Hibbard is a man of faith, values, and leadership. These admirable qualities along with his drive to give back and serve the residents of Clearwater are just a few of the reasons I am honored to have his endorsement,” Makki said in a statement. “I am ready to serve the people of Pinellas County in Washington and I’ll never stop fighting for our conservative values.”