November 20, 2021
Gov. DeSantis announces four judicial appointments

Kelly Hayes

judge*1024xx2400-1350-0-125
Three of the four appointments fill vacancies created by the State Legislature.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced four judicial appointments, including one to the First Judicial Circuit Court, two to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Pinellas County Court.

DeSantis’ appointments include Thomas Williams to Judge of Florida’s First Judicial Court, which covers Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Williams, who is from Pensacola, has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the First Judicial Circuit since 2009. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from Florida Coastal. Williams fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

In the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, located in Bay County, DeSantis appointed Russell Roberts and Brandon Young. Both will fill new judicial vacancies created by the Florida Legislature.

Roberts, who is from Marianna, has worked as a partner at Roberts, Roberts, & Roberts Attorneys at Law since 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from the University of Mississippi.

Young, of Bonifay, has served as County Chief Assistant State Attorney for Holmes County in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2009. He has also worked as General Counsel of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners since 2017.

Young received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida.

Finally, DeSantis appointed Diane Croff, of St. Petersburg, to serve as Judge on the Pinellas County Court.

Croff has served as Chief Assistant Statewide Prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution since 2011.

She has also served the United States Coast Guard (Reserve) as a Judge Advocate since 2006. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston College and her law degree from Suffolk University.

Croff fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Myra Scott McNary.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

