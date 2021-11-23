Gobble, gobble: Ron DeSantis turns Thanksgiving prices into fundraising pitch

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ re-election campaign parlayed the inflation issue into a pitch for donations Monday, pointing to soaring prices of Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings.

“Thanks to the disastrous policies of Joe Biden and his Leftist allies, Americans this week will experience the most expensive Thanksgiving IN HISTORY. Record-high gas prices, skyrocketing inflation, and a worsening supply-chain shortage –– all putting the squeeze on hardworking families during the holiday season,” asserted an email, featuring an essay purportedly penned by the Governor himself.

DeSantis closed with a flourish.

“As you’re going to fill up your gas tank and see the highest prices in years, you can thank Joe Biden. But just remember, Governor DeSantis is answering the call and help is soon on the way,” the email reads, referring to the Governor’s announcement that he intends to urge the Florida Legislature to pause the state’s 26.5 cent tax on gasoline for a series of months, savings that will come at the expense of more than $1 billion dollars in state revenue.

DeSantis led off the week with press conferences at gas stations in Daytona and Jacksonville, flanked by lawmakers presumably supportive of the proposal. Touting his frequent visits to gas stations, DeSantis said the rise in gas prices mirrors a concomitant jump in consumer prices.

“Man, this inflation is real, and we need to do something about it,” DeSantis said, noting rising prices are a “huge problem” for “blue-collar” and “people on fixed incomes.”

While inflation is indeed a concern for blue-collar Floridians, it hasn’t hurt DeSantis’ donations.

His campaign account just started raising money this month, but he had nearly $63 million on hand in his Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee as of Oct. 31.

Political watchers eagerly anticipate the first filing for the campaign account, due Dec. 10 for November financial activity.