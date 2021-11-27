November 27, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

ABC North Florida honors Gov. DeSantis during Excellence in Construction Awards

Kelly HayesNovember 27, 20213min0

Related Articles

Panhandle

Florida couple wages legal battle over Trump banner fines

Panhandle

North Florida officials push for research into $2 billion rail restoration

Panhandle

Justin McNeil appointed as new Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections

Desantis
The organization presented DeSantis with the Free Enterprise Award, citing his leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Builders and Contractors of North Florida hosted Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Moon concert hall earlier this month to celebrate its 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards, a biennial event honoring best-in-class merit shop commercial contractors from across the Florida Panhandle and recognizing their accomplishments in construction projects and jobsite safety.

During the ceremony, held on Nov. 18, the North Florida ABC awarded DeSantis with the Free Enterprise Award, citing “his commitment to keeping contractors at work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our members deserve this kind of recognition for their safe, innovative and impressive work,” said ABC North Florida Chapter President DeeDee Rasmussen in a news release. “These projects were completed despite the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Michael and a deadly pandemic threatening all aspects of health, safety and the economy. Our construction companies were fortunate to be able to carry on as an essential industry.”

Member companies from ABC North Florida were honored for 30 projects in categories such as health care, education, heavy infrastructure, military, commercial and specialty.

The Project of the Year winners were Comfort Systems USA Southeast in the specialty contractor category for their East Bay K-8 School in Navarre and White Construction in the general contractor category for the St. Joe Company Beckrich office building in Panama City.

“Our industry gathers to recognize the best work being done across our region,” Jay Bostwick, chair of ABC North Florida and vice president at Sperry & Associates Construction, said in a statement. “We have project submissions from Perry to Pensacola, and these projects are really impressive. It is an honor to be associated with so many incredible companies whose work merits such recognition.”

Submissions were judged by a panel of noncompeting industry experts who live and work in other parts of the state. Winning projects are eligible to complete in the national ABC EIC competition.

Post Views: 67

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Lisette Bonano files to run against incumbent Fentrice Driskell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories