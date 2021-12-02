December 2, 2021
Miami schools superintendent to be knighted by Spain

Associated PressDecember 2, 20211min1

carvalho
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has also received honors from Portugal and Mexico.

The superintendent for Miami-Dade County schools is being knighted by Spain for his work in expanding Spanish-language programs.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will be admitted into the the Order of Isabella the Catholic, an honor given to people whose work contributes to Spain and its culture. The knighthood will be awarded on behalf of King Felipe VI of Spain by Miami’s Spanish Consul General Jaime Lacadena on Dec. 13 at his home.

Born and raised in Portugal, Carvalho leads Florida’s largest school district in a county where seven out of 10 people are Hispanic.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition for it acknowledges our ongoing commitment to expanding access to dual language programs across our community,” Carvalho said in a statement.

Carvalho has also received honors from Portugal and Mexico.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • zhombre

    December 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    No American citizen should accept any such title from a foreign monarch.

    Reply

