December 3, 2021
HCA Healthcare partners with FAMU on new diversity initiative
Stock image via Adobe

health care
HCA is donating $1.5 million to provide scholarships to students in health care fields.

To help bolster the number of undergraduate and graduate students in health care fields and diversify the workforce, HCA Healthcare is donating $1.5 million to Florida A&M University’s School of Allied Health Sciences.

The funding will be used for scholarships and internships as well as the creation and support of a simulation lab at the School of Allied Health Sciences. When complete, the lab will be known as the HCA Florida Healthcare Simulation Lab.

Group President of HCA Healthcare Chuck Hall said the hospital association and its Tallahassee-based facility Capital Regional Medical Center have worked well together, and the investment should help diversify Florida’s health care workforce moving forward.

“This partnership strengthens our relationship with a leading university, provides exciting healthcare career opportunities for FAMU students, and helps advance diversity in health care,” he said in a statement.

FAMU President Larry Robinson agreed.

“The ongoing pandemic reminds us daily of the crucial importance of providing an adequate pipeline of skilled health care professionals,” Robinson said in a statement. “This timely and generous partnership allows us to train more students who will join the frontlines of those fighting to protect America’s health.”

HCA Healthcare announced earlier this year that in order to increase diversity in health care it would provide $10 million over the next three years to historically Black colleges and universities such as FAMU, as well as institutions that serve Hispanic students.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with FAMU to further our commitment to advancing diversity in healthcare,” said Sherri Neal, chief diversity officer of HCA Healthcare. “This partnership demonstrates our continued efforts in developing a diverse pipeline of healthcare professionals and future leaders which allows us to continue to make a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University program was created in 2019 to provide scholarships, career planning support and internship opportunities to high-achieving undergraduates. In 2015, HCA Healthcare committed $1 million to Tennessee State University to fund internship opportunities and support growth within the Health Information Management program.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

