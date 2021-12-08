December 8, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillsborough Co. deputy shoots, kills 88-yr-old after he pulls gun
Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Associated PressDecember 8, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Angie Nixon accuses Duval GOP of ‘dog whistle’ messaging in Special Election aftermath

HeadlinesJax

Nick Howland, Tracye Polson advance to runoff in Jacksonville Special Election

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signals intent to sign constitutional carry bill if OK’d by lawmakers

CHAD CHRONISTER (8) (Large)
Tne incident happened during a well-check.

A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an 88-year-old man while doing a welfare check at the man’s home on Tuesday, officials said.

A woman called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning after noticing that Ronald Ehrich’s garage was open, and she had not seen him for at least two days, Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conferece.

The Sheriff said Deputy Anastacia Castillo went to the neighborhood in Riverview and met with the woman before entering Ehrich’s home. She began searching, announcing her presence as she went through the home, the Sheriff said.

She went upstairs, knocking on the wall along the way, before starting to check the bedrooms, the Sheriff said.

Castillo then heard a man say he was home and armed with a gun. Chronister said the deputy told the man she was there to help him in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

At that point, Ehrich opened the door, and was armed with a handgun. The sheriff said the deputy began to retreat and continued to tell the man who she was and why she was there.

Chronister said the deputy told Ehrich that he was not in any trouble. He said that body cam video even showed that she used her flashlight to try to make sure Elrich could see her uniform.

But he continued advancing toward her before cornering her in a bedroom.

Chronister said Castillo told the man, “Put your gun down. It’s the Sheriff’s Office, sir.” When he continued to advance toward her, she shot him.

“This is tragic…No other way to put it,” Chronister said.

The sheriff said it would have likely been best for Castillo to have waited for backup before entering the home.

“In her mind, she thought she faced a medical situation, and in her mind, she was going to save a life,” he said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 203

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTest feeding plan in works for starving Florida manatees

nextMarco Rubio, Rick Scott push Army Corps to move $1.5B in infrastructure bill funding toward Everglades restoration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories