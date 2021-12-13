Last Call for 12.13.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried unveiled the winner of the 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture award on Monday.

“It’s my honor to announce Angela TenBroeck as Florida’s Woman of the Year in Agriculture,” Fried said in a news release. “Angela has made a tremendous contribution to our state with her commitment to sustainability, decreasing food insecurity, and improving communities across Florida. She is a true inspiration to women in the agricultural industry, and we are so proud to honor her with this award.”

TenBroeck is an entrepreneur with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. A fourth-generation farmer, TenBroeck and her family have been hydroponic farmers in North Florida since the 1970s. She also has over 15 years of experience in middle and high school education, emphasizing STEM and health curricula.

In 2013, her passion for sustainability and community outreach led her to launch the Center for Sustainable Agricultural Excellence and Conservation, a nonprofit to change the lives of local farmers by offering a model for modern and sustainable agriculture.

In addition to managing and advising on agricultural products across the U.S. and the Caribbean, she runs Aqua Hortus, a leading-edge company that develops and operates controlled-environment facilities growing the highest quality and safest produce year-round, regardless of climate. Another of her projects, Foodery Farms, changes how brownfield sites are used in communities with food insecurities.

TenBroeck’s efforts have also led to the launch of Trader Hill Farm in Hilliard, Marineland Aquaponics in East Palatka, and numerous other agriculture businesses.

Established in 1985 and sponsored by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida State Fair Authority, the Woman of the Year in Agriculture award recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture.

Past winners have hailed from all parts of the industry, including cattle, vegetables, timber, citrus, row crops, equine, horticulture, tropical fruits, sugar cane, dairy, agricultural journalism, and agricultural education and outreach.

___

National Democratic strategist and cable news commentator Maria Cardona is backing Sen. Annette Taddeo in the Democratic Primary for Governor.

“I have admired Sen. Annette Taddeo’s tenacity and perseverance for years, but it was her speech at Leadership Blue that moved me to endorse her campaign for Governor. She brings a compelling personal story of hope, grit and authenticity to the gubernatorial field that no one else does. That is what Florida needs — a real leader and true Democrat who champions hardworking people every day because she knows firsthand as a working mom what families are going through every day,” Cardona said.

“She knows how to fight, and she knows how to win. Sen. Taddeo is Florida Democrats’ best shot at getting the Hispanic vote back which is imperative if we want to flip Florida blue in 2022.”

Taddeo was the third major Democratic candidate to enter the race for Governor, joining U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Fried in mid-October. Her launch message focused on overcoming childhood bullying and perseverance in the wake of a Marxist regime kidnapping her father and taking over her family’s farm.

She asserted that her provenance and policy plans had grabbed Democrats’ attention over the past two months.

“The outpour of support we have received since Leadership Blue has been amazing; the more people hear my story and our vision, the more they move over to our campaign,” she said. “I’m honored to receive the endorsement from Maria Cardona, especially because as a Latina strategist, she understands what creating a winning coalition looks like, and her support speaks volumes about the work our campaign is doing to bring back Latinos to the margins we need to win in 2022.”

Taddeo had about $617,000 banked through the end of last month, putting her behind Crist and Fried in the money race. She has, however, tallied up several endorsements since entering the race — her backers include U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, state Sen. Victor Torres and a smattering of local elected leaders.

Quote of the Day

“The Tampa region is downright bizarre.” — MCI Maps founder Matt Isbell, on congressional redistricting maps that split the city.

