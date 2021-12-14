Gov. DeSantis picks Sarah Arnold for St. Johns County Commission

The St. Johns County Commission is back at full strength after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed St. Augustine’s Sarah Arnold to fill the vacancy in District 2.

Arnold currently serves as Director of Resource Development for the United Way of St. Johns County.

The resume the Governor’s Office provided suggests Arnold has varied experience, including on the boards of the Dream Big! Foundation and the Child Guidance Center of Jacksonville. She belongs to the Rotary Club of St. Johns and volunteers with Armstrong Meal Distribution and Read for the Record.

District 2 includes much of the western portion of the county. Arnold will take over a vacancy created last month.

Former Commissioner Jeb Smith of Hastings announced he was resigning immediately to take over the presidency of the Florida Farm Bureau for a two-year term, as reported by the St. Augustine Record.

Two candidates are filed for the 2022 election for the seat, but neither seem to have much in the way of fundraising so far, suggesting that Arnold could run for a full term if she wanted.

Both candidates are Republicans.

LaShawnda Laurice Pinkney has raised $4,950 in seven months as an active candidate. Johnny Coe Counts of Hastings has raised $1,100 through one month in the race.