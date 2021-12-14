December 13, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis picks Sarah Arnold for St. Johns County Commission

Staff ReportsDecember 13, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman has no challenger for SD 31, but she raised $17K in November

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Charlie Crist’s campaign is going well, but it’s only December

2022Headlines

Val Demings returns fire at Marco Rubio for ‘doing nothing’ to curb rising gun violence

St. Johns County
Arnold fills the unexpired term of Jeb Smith.

The St. Johns County Commission is back at full strength after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed St. Augustine’s Sarah Arnold to fill the vacancy in District 2.

Arnold currently serves as Director of Resource Development for the United Way of St. Johns County.

The resume the Governor’s Office provided suggests Arnold has varied experience, including on the boards of the Dream Big! Foundation and the Child Guidance Center of Jacksonville. She belongs to the Rotary Club of St. Johns and volunteers with Armstrong Meal Distribution and Read for the Record.

District 2 includes much of the western portion of the county. Arnold will take over a vacancy created last month.

Former Commissioner Jeb Smith of Hastings announced he was resigning immediately to take over the presidency of the Florida Farm Bureau for a two-year term, as reported by the St. Augustine Record.

Two candidates are filed for the 2022 election for the seat, but neither seem to have much in the way of fundraising so far, suggesting that Arnold could run for a full term if she wanted.

Both candidates are Republicans.

LaShawnda Laurice Pinkney has raised $4,950 in seven months as an active candidate. Johnny Coe Counts of Hastings has raised $1,100 through one month in the race.

Post Views: 79

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Charlie Crist's campaign is going well, but it's only December

nextLori Berman has no challenger for SD 31, but she raised $17K in November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories