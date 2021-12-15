Kelly Skidmore’s Palm Beach County district in flux as she collects $11,500 for re-election

Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore raised $11,500 in November to defend her Florida House seat representing District 81, but the latest maps have the resident of unincorporated Palm Beach County moving to differently numbered and configured districts.

She said she would either be representing District 92 or District 94, according to the redistricting proposals now on the table.

Skidmore, now unopposed in her the current district that includes areas around Lake Okeechobee such as Pahokee, Belle Glade and South Bay, said she’s not sure who falls into either of the two districts she might be calling home.

“I don’t know if there is any chance that I would be up against another incumbent,” she said.

If she should find herself in a contest, Skidmore has about $64,000 to answer the challenge.

It was one of her best monthly performances for raising money.

The agriculture industry accounted for the largest proportion of her donations, giving her a total of $3,000. Skidmore received $1,000 checks from America’s Export Corp., based in West Palm Beach, Agro-International Management, based in West Palm Beach and Closter Farms Inc., based in Loxahatchee.

Outside of the agricultural companies, most of her donations were collected from large corporations that run the gamut.

Comcast Corp., based in Philadelphia, a telecom industry, gave Skidmore the $1,000 maximum allowed for personal campaign donations, as did the Seminole Tribe of Florida, representing the gaming industry and based in Hollywood. Eli Lilly and Company, an Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company, donated the $1,000 maximum. Skidmore also received two $1,000 checks from Disney affiliates, based in Lake Buena Vista: Disney Photo Imaging and Disney Gift Car Services.

The Florida Bankers Association, based in Tallahassee, also chipped in the $1,000 maximum. And Next Era Energy PAC, based in Juno Beach, also contributed $1,000 to Skidmore’s campaign. Skidmore collected $1,000 from Ruth List Florida, which donates to female politicians who support abortion rights.

Finance reports show Skidmore did not spend anything for her re-election in November.

For this Session, Skidmore has filed legislation that would require schools to have tampons and sanitary napkins on hand in the nurse’s office for distribution free of charge.

Skidmore is the ranking Democrat on the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee. She also serves on committee of Health & Human Services as well as the subcommittees of the Professions & Public Health, Government Operations, Health Care Appropriations and Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy.

She is employed in the private sector as a public relations specialist for the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

Her campaign and her political committee were facing a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.