December 15, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott says poor people in Los Angeles want guns to feel safe
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 15, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Democratic Gov. candidates accuse Ron DeSantis of suppressing academic freedom, freedom of speech

HeadlinesInfluence

Kelly Skidmore’s Palm Beach County district in flux as she collects $11,500 for re-election

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Demi Busatta Cabrera files four funding requests to fix drinking water, improve trade, help seniors

Image: Rick Scott
Rich people can afford to hire guards, the Senator noted.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott offered his thoughts Tuesday night on an uptick in gun permits in one California city.

The Senator was on the “Evening Edit” on the Fox Business Channel when he made the comments.

Asked to comment on an increase in concealed weapons permit applications in Los Angeles in recent years, Scott said he wasn’t surprised, adding that it probably wasn’t the wealthy who were opting to bear arms.

“If you have money, you can go and hire private security. But the poor family that struggles to make ends meet, they can’t move apartments or move homes all the time. They’re stuck with their local public schools. And so they probably can’t afford to even have a gun to defend themselves,” Scott said.

It was unclear why public schools were invoked here. It was also unclear why families too poor to afford guns would be getting concealed weapon permits. Scott continued the answer, concluding in a fusillade of non sequitur slogans.

“The Democrats are soft on crime. They think the criminals are the good guys. I mean, this mostly peaceful protest, no, it’s not mostly peaceful. We should be tough on crime. You commit a crime, you should have to serve your time,” Scott urged.

The interview returned to Los Angeles issues again soon thereafter, with Scott weighing in on a sheriff who was irked about someone who called police “barbarians” being named the county’s Director of Victim Services.

“This happened to me when I was Governor. I had a state attorney elected who wouldn’t prosecute. So I took all of her cases and gave them to another state attorney,” Scott said of Aramis Ayala, a Central Florida prosecutor who did not believe in pursuing capital punishment in murder cases.

While Scott does a lot of interviews, this may be the first where he has discussed local California issues to this degree.

Post Views: 79

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKelly Skidmore's Palm Beach County district in flux as she collects $11,500 for re-election

nextDemocratic Gov. candidates accuse Ron DeSantis of suppressing academic freedom, freedom of speech

One comment

  • PeterH

    December 15, 2021 at 7:32 am

    In his presidential debate …It will be fun watching Rick Scott provide detailed background support for his numerous ridiculous comments. Will someone please give Ricky a silver pacifier to suck on?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories