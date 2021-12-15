Rick Scott says poor people in Los Angeles want guns to feel safe

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott offered his thoughts Tuesday night on an uptick in gun permits in one California city.

The Senator was on the “Evening Edit” on the Fox Business Channel when he made the comments.

Asked to comment on an increase in concealed weapons permit applications in Los Angeles in recent years, Scott said he wasn’t surprised, adding that it probably wasn’t the wealthy who were opting to bear arms.

“If you have money, you can go and hire private security. But the poor family that struggles to make ends meet, they can’t move apartments or move homes all the time. They’re stuck with their local public schools. And so they probably can’t afford to even have a gun to defend themselves,” Scott said.

It was unclear why public schools were invoked here. It was also unclear why families too poor to afford guns would be getting concealed weapon permits. Scott continued the answer, concluding in a fusillade of non sequitur slogans.

“The Democrats are soft on crime. They think the criminals are the good guys. I mean, this mostly peaceful protest, no, it’s not mostly peaceful. We should be tough on crime. You commit a crime, you should have to serve your time,” Scott urged.

The interview returned to Los Angeles issues again soon thereafter, with Scott weighing in on a sheriff who was irked about someone who called police “barbarians” being named the county’s Director of Victim Services.

“This happened to me when I was Governor. I had a state attorney elected who wouldn’t prosecute. So I took all of her cases and gave them to another state attorney,” Scott said of Aramis Ayala, a Central Florida prosecutor who did not believe in pursuing capital punishment in murder cases.

While Scott does a lot of interviews, this may be the first where he has discussed local California issues to this degree.