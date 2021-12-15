Hillary Cassel raises nearly $18K in November as HD 99 race appears to shift due to redistricting

Democratic candidate Hillary Cassel added nearly $18,000 in November, as she may be swapping House districts under the state’s decennial redistricting plan.

Cassel, a lawyer, filed to run for the House District 99 seat in February. House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne currently holds that seat but is barred from running again due to term limits.

During that time, Cassel has been the best fundraiser in the contest and has pulled in a series of endorsements from incumbent lawmakers. But two proposed House redistricting maps released in November appear to place Cassel in the newly drawn House District 101.

While those drafts maps continue to be worked on, Cassel is still listed as a candidate in HD 99 alongside Barry Faske and Jeremy Katzman. Faske is a member of the Florida Green Building Coalition’s board of directors. Katzman works as an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division.

Faske’s address also appears to put him in HD 101, though he lives right on the border of what would become House District 105 as well. Katzman’s listed address appears to place him into the newly drawn House District 102.

Those maps could still change going forward as well, but Cassel’s team says she’s committed to running no matter where she lands. As of now, the HD 101 contest also appears to be an open race.

Cassel raised $12,500 in November through her political committee, Friends of Hillary Cassel. She added just over $5,000 through her campaign account as well.

Two law firms — The Property People FL and The Florida Professional Law Group — each donated $5,000 to Cassel’s PC in November. The Schilling and Silvers law firm added another $2,500 donation. Cassel co-founded her own firm, Cassel & Cassel, P.A., with her husband, Michael.

Faske reported $0 in donations during the month. Cassel holds nearly $315,000 in available cash as of Nov. 30, while Faske retains just over $4,700.

Katzman, who is slated for the HD 102 contest under the House draft maps, raised nearly $9,700 in November. That total included a $1,000 donation from the Broward Teachers Union.

Katzman has raised nearly $87,000 in outside cash and added a $5,000 loan. He holds just under $85,000 in cash on hand.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.