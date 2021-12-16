Ron DeSantis dominates another 2024 GOP primary poll sans Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to excite potential Republican voters in the 2024 presidential primary, especially if Donald Trump doesn’t run again.

That’s one takeaway from the latest round of monthly polling from Echelon Insights.

Though 70% of the 439 registered Republican voters say they would “probably” or “definitely” vote for Trump were he to run again, DeSantis continues to build momentum should the former President not jump in.

DeSantis is the choice of 30% of those surveyed in a field not including the 45th President, up four points from the same survey in November.

Other candidates were far behind.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is in an increasingly distant second place, down three points to 12%.

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tied for third place at 8%, ahead of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney at 4% and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at 3%.

Florida’s U.S. Senators were afterthoughts in this survey, meanwhile. Marco Rubio was supported by just 2% of those surveyed, while Rick Scott‘s support was less than 1%.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13.

Despite DeSantis being the runaway favorite in a field excluding the former President, his support wasn’t strong in all demographic categories.

While DeSantis’ 32% among White voters more than doubled his second closest competition (Pence at 14%), the Governor was not the top choice of the small number of Black and Hispanic Republicans polled.

Among Black voters, DeSantis was favored by just 5% of those surveyed. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott led all candidates with 18% support, but Romney and Pence were close behind at 14% and 13% respectively.

Trump Jr. led among Hispanics, meanwhile, with 25% of support compared to 21% for DeSantis.

But those were exceptions to polling that showed DeSantis leading the field across all age groups and economic cohorts.

DeSantis was especially strong with White voters with college educations, with 41% of those surveyed backing him.

He was also the runaway choice of unvaccinated voters, with 40% saying they backed DeSantis, while just 27% of vaccinated voters liked the Governor in a field without the former President.