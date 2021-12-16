December 16, 2021
Ron DeSantis dominates another 2024 GOP primary poll sans Donald Trump
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 16, 20214min4

DeSantis Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence was a distant second.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to excite potential Republican voters in the 2024 presidential primary, especially if Donald Trump doesn’t run again.

That’s one takeaway from the latest round of monthly polling from Echelon Insights.

Though 70% of the 439 registered Republican voters say they would “probably” or “definitely” vote for Trump were he to run again, DeSantis continues to build momentum should the former President not jump in.

DeSantis is the choice of 30% of those surveyed in a field not including the 45th President, up four points from the same survey in November.

Other candidates were far behind.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is in an increasingly distant second place, down three points to 12%.

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tied for third place at 8%, ahead of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney at 4% and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at 3%.

Florida’s U.S. Senators were afterthoughts in this survey, meanwhile. Marco Rubio was supported by just 2% of those surveyed, while Rick Scott‘s support was less than 1%.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13.

Despite DeSantis being the runaway favorite in a field excluding the former President, his support wasn’t strong in all demographic categories.

While DeSantis’ 32% among White voters more than doubled his second closest competition (Pence at 14%), the Governor was not the top choice of the small number of Black and Hispanic Republicans polled.

Among Black voters, DeSantis was favored by just 5% of those surveyed. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott led all candidates with 18% support, but Romney and Pence were close behind at 14% and 13% respectively.

Trump Jr. led among Hispanics, meanwhile, with 25% of support compared to 21% for DeSantis.

But those were exceptions to polling that showed DeSantis leading the field across all age groups and economic cohorts.

DeSantis was especially strong with White voters with college educations, with 41% of those surveyed backing him.

He was also the runaway choice of unvaccinated voters, with 40% saying they backed DeSantis, while just 27% of vaccinated voters liked the Governor in a field without the former President.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

4 comments

  • PeterH

    December 16, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Ron DeSantis is a divisive Donald Trump loyalist molded into a Trump clone. His interest in National politics must be stopped at the Florida border. He should never see the Oval Office.

    Join patriotic real conservatives at the Lincoln Project or a myriad of other “never Trump” organizations designed to remold today’s failed leadership in today’s Republican Party.

    Reply

    • zhombre

      December 16, 2021 at 12:28 pm

      LOL! Yes, join the Vichy Republican grifters at the Lincoln Project and help elect Democrats.

      Reply

    • Marcie

      December 16, 2021 at 2:38 pm

      Go bang your sister, you little dk Trump.

      DeSANTIS 2024.

      NOOOOOOOOO TRUMP. HE GAVE THE WORLD THIS STUPID FAKE “VACCINE”. FAKE ORANGE CLOWN.

      Reply

      • Ocean Joe

        December 16, 2021 at 2:47 pm

        Rick Scott is moving up. The last poll had him at 0%.

        Reply

