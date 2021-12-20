December 20, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Beam Furr adds nearly $34K in November to defend Broward County Commission seat
Image via Facebook.

Ryan NicolDecember 20, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward County restarts stalled convention center expansion plans

South Florida

Monroe County deputies jailed, suspended after brawl with sailors

HeadlinesSouth Florida

COVID-19 cases surge in South Florida as region records 5 millionth case

Beam Furr
Furr has nearly $121,000 in cash on hand as of Nov. 30.

Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr brought in just under $34,000 in November, putting him across the $100,000 mark this cycle as he seeks re-election to his District 6 seat.

Furr’s November total is his second highest monthly total this cycle, narrowly trailing his August haul. His Democratic opponent in District 6, Dameka Lachelle Davis, raised just over $400 last month.

Furr took in donations from a wide swath of industries in November. He brought in $6,500 from construction and real estate, $5,000 from engineering firms and $4,000 from transportation companies.

Two of Furr’s County Commission colleagues — Commissioners Lamar Fisher and Nan Rich — each donated $250 to Furr’s campaign account as well.

As of Nov. 30, Furr has added just under $123,000, a total which included $2,100 in self-loans to his campaign. Davis, a lawyer challenging him for the Democratic nomination, has collected less than $5,200 in total. Furr holds nearly $121,000 in available cash on hand, while David has yet to spend any of her nearly $5,200 raised.

The decennial redistricting process will change the shape of Furr’s district, but will likely keep him inside the new District 6. Currently, the district runs mostly horizontally near the southern portion of Broward, running from Pembroke Pines toward the west toward Hollywood and Hallandale Beach on the east coast near the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this month, the Commission approved a new map to be used for the 2022 election. District 6 would still contain Hollywood, which is home to Furr and Davis. But it now sticks mostly along the southeastern part of the county, running from Pembroke Park up the coast past Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Prior to joining the Broward County Commission, Furr served as a City Commissioner in Hollywood for 12 years.

Davis is making her first run for public office. Her law firm in Hollywood focuses on civil rights and criminal law.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.

Post Views: 52

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward County restarts stalled convention center expansion plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories