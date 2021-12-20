Beam Furr adds nearly $34K in November to defend Broward County Commission seat

Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr brought in just under $34,000 in November, putting him across the $100,000 mark this cycle as he seeks re-election to his District 6 seat.

Furr’s November total is his second highest monthly total this cycle, narrowly trailing his August haul. His Democratic opponent in District 6, Dameka Lachelle Davis, raised just over $400 last month.

Furr took in donations from a wide swath of industries in November. He brought in $6,500 from construction and real estate, $5,000 from engineering firms and $4,000 from transportation companies.

Two of Furr’s County Commission colleagues — Commissioners Lamar Fisher and Nan Rich — each donated $250 to Furr’s campaign account as well.

As of Nov. 30, Furr has added just under $123,000, a total which included $2,100 in self-loans to his campaign. Davis, a lawyer challenging him for the Democratic nomination, has collected less than $5,200 in total. Furr holds nearly $121,000 in available cash on hand, while David has yet to spend any of her nearly $5,200 raised.

The decennial redistricting process will change the shape of Furr’s district, but will likely keep him inside the new District 6. Currently, the district runs mostly horizontally near the southern portion of Broward, running from Pembroke Pines toward the west toward Hollywood and Hallandale Beach on the east coast near the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this month, the Commission approved a new map to be used for the 2022 election. District 6 would still contain Hollywood, which is home to Furr and Davis. But it now sticks mostly along the southeastern part of the county, running from Pembroke Park up the coast past Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Prior to joining the Broward County Commission, Furr served as a City Commissioner in Hollywood for 12 years.

Davis is making her first run for public office. Her law firm in Hollywood focuses on civil rights and criminal law.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.