Vance Aloupis raises $42K in November as he pursues third House term

Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis raised nearly $42,000 in November as he looks for a third straight term representing House District 115.

Aloupis won the HD 115 seat in 2018. While the House is currently going through its decennial redistricting process, both current House proposals appear to keep Aloupis in the new HD 115.

Aloupis raised nearly $26,000 for his campaign account and another $16,000 for his political committee, The Right Future For Florida.

The Tampa-based American Flood Action — which recently donated to Aloupis’ colleague, GOP Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera — contributed $3,000 to Aloupis’ committee in November. That was the largest single donation to Aloupis last month.

The Community Healthcare political committee, NextEra Energy, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and the United Faculty of Miami Dade College political committee each gave $2,500 donations to Aloupis’ committee.

A group affiliated with SEIU added $1,500 to Aloupis’ committee and another $1,000 to his campaign account. NextEra Energy also donated an additional $1,000 to Aloupis’ campaign.

Two organizations affiliated with the Walt Disney Company — The Celebration Company and Disney Gift Card Services — each donated $1,000 in November. The same was true for two groups associated with HCA Healthcare.

Visa, the Florida Bankers Association, JP Morgan Chase and the Zurich American Insurance Company each donated $1,000. CDR Maguire added a $1,000 donation, as did the Jacksonville Kennel Club and Petland.

FPF Fire also pitched in $1,000. The GrayRobinson PAC donated $500 to Aloupis.

The HD 115 incumbent spent light in November, listing less than $100 in expenses. As of Nov. 30, Aloupis holds nearly $188,000 in available cash between his two accounts.

Aloupis has been a strong fundraiser in previous campaigns. Last month’s haul was his largest of the 2022 election cycle, but he’s posted several impressive fundraising totals throughout the year. So far, no candidates have filed to challenge Aloupis next year.

While the proposed House maps aren’t final, each could pose a challenge for Aloupis’ re-election bid. According to an analysis by Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps, both maps give Republicans an advantage, though it’s less than 2 percentage points in each draft map.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.