December 21, 2021
Nikki Fried announces round of endorsements from South, Central Florida

Jacob Ogles

Nikki Fried
Business leaders and elected officials rally around the Democrat's campaign for Governor.

Nikki Fried’s campaign for Governor on Tuesday announced a half dozen new endorsements. Elected officials and business leaders across the state threw their support to the Agriculture Commissioner as she seeks to deny Gov. Ron DeSantis a second term.

Oakland Park Commissioner Mitch Rosenwald, Miami Entrepreneur Felice Gorordo, North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington, Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth and Broward County School Board Vice Chair Patricia Good all publicly backed Fried.

“We are building a grassroots-powered, Florida-focused campaign that will defeat 20 years of one-party rule in Tallahassee,” Fried said. “I am honored to have the support of all of these leaders, and am ready to carry our message of new leadership and new ideas and defeat Ron DeSantis next November.”

The support, including from many Democratic leaders holding elected office, could prove crucial in the Democratic Primary. Fried faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Sen. Annette Taddeo in the fight for the nomination.

Most of the new endorsements hail from South Florida counties, a critical area of the state for rallying Democratic voters.

Good, a part of South Florida’s Cuban-American community, holds office in Broward, one of the most Democratic counties in the nation. She has served on the School Board since 2010.

Weinroth, who is seeking reelection to the Palm Beach County Commission, has raised more money there than any other candidate seeking county office there.

Estimé-Irvin comes out of Miami-Dade, where in addition to holding her North Miami office, she’s president and CEO of strategic planning Estimé & Irvin Associates.

Gorordo also hails from the Miami business community. The CEO of eMerge Americas has overseen an annual massive tech conference and helped the burgeoning tech sector grow in South Florida.

In Central Florida, Arrington currently chairs the Osceola County Commission, on which he has served since 2008.

Rosenwald, who holds a PhD in social work, won election in Oakland last year.

Post Views: 55

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights.

