Florida joins challenge to Head Start vaccine and mask mandates

Days after vowing to “aggressively push back” against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates pending in the Head Start program, Florida’s Attorney General has taken action.

Ashley Moody announced Tuesday she had signed on to a multi-state challenge to new rules pending for staffers and students in the federal program. Time is of the essence for this challenge.

If the rule by the federal Children and Families Administration survives this legal challenge, vaccinations will be required for teachers, contractors and volunteers in Florida Head Start programs by Jan. 31, 2022.

“Joining Attorney General Moody in taking legal action to stop the unlawful mandates are attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming,” Moody’s office announced.

The complaint against the federal department of Health and Human Services and related defendants was filed with the Western District of Louisiana, with that state’s Attorney General atop the plaintiff list.

Moody drew on motherhood in objecting to the rule.

“As a mother, I am very concerned about the latest federal mandates being forced on Head Start staff and students — children as young as two-years old will be required to wear masks and teachers will be forced to receive a vaccination against their will. I am fighting to stop this federal overreach, just as I have fought to protect Floridians against the previous unlawful mandates forced on us by the federal government,” Moody asserted.

The 65-page complaint contends the mandate is “arbitrary and capricious.” It holds that the mandate discriminates against poorer and rural populations, and could serve to “segregate” masked Head Start students from the unmasked masses.

The complaint holds that the mandate would harm “family well-being.”

“It intrudes into fundamental decisions about whether a toddler must wear a mask at school. It also imposes obligations on parents picking children up from school. (And it is likely to result in numerous children not even having a school to attend.) It goes straight to the heart of the allocation of power between State and family,” the Attorneys General hold.

Moody hinted earlier this month that action would be pending, during an appearance on the Fox Business Channel. As she did in the press release, she drew on her own experience as a parent for narrative ballast.

“As a mom, not only does that appall me, because children (as young) as 2 years old will have to be masked. But most of these teachers in these Head Start programs, I want to say 85%, are women who will now be forced to be vaccinated,” Moody said. “This is a new mandate that not too many folks are focusing on. Of course, I’m a mom paying very close attention to what’s being mandated for our children and our teachers, and I will aggressively push back on this newest mandate.”