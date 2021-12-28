December 28, 2021
Allan Bense makes $10K donation to Bay County LEAD Coalition

Tristan WoodDecember 28, 2021

Bense
'They have made a dramatic difference in the lives of our at-risk youth and made our entire community a better place to live.'

Former Florida House Speaker Allan Bense is donating $10,000 to the LEAD Coalition of Bay County, according to a Tuesday announcement from the organization.

Bense, a businessman who represented part of Bay County during his time in the Florida House from 1998 to 2006, agreed to make the donation after discussions with LEAD leadership about their goals for 2021. In the statement, he said LEAD plays “a critical role in our community”.

“They have made a dramatic difference in the lives of our at-risk youth and made our entire community a better place to live,” Bense said. “Having lived here all my life, it is truly heartening to see how LEAD shows our youth there is hope and there is a way to a better life for each of them.”

LEAD is a nonprofit formed in 2014 that works to help Bay County’s underserved neighborhoods by running programs, such as health clinics and after school programs, to ease the burdens caused by poverty. LEAD has now raised more than $35,000 since October following Bense’s contribution.

LEAD Coalition Executive Director Janice Lucas said receiving those donations is “uplifting,” and the money will be used to help underserved children, families and businesses.

“We can only achieve our mission to build trust, increase safety and restore targeted neighborhoods with the support of caring people in Bay County,” she said. “Achieving these donation goals shows we have that support.”

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

