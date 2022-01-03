Top House Republicans to hold fundraiser on Session’s eve

House Speaker Chris Sprowls and the three Republicans in line to succeed him will be raising money for the House GOP fundraising arm on the eve of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Sprowls will be joined by House Speaker-designate Paul Renner, Rep. Danny Perez and Rep. Sam Garrison at the Governors Club, 202 S. Adams St., at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a fundraiser benefiting House Majority.

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican and the Chair of the powerful rules committee, is set to take over as House Speaker after the 2022 election. Perez, a Miami Republican, and Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican, are in line to become Speaker in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

They will only become House Speakers, however, if Republicans hold on to a majority in the state House. The party currently has a 78-42 advantage over the Democrats. Though reapportionment may narrow the gap, the GOP is expected to maintain firm control of the chamber after the November elections.

The fundraiser comes a day ahead of the start of the 2022 Legislative Session, which runs from Jan. 11 through March 11. While the Legislature is in Session, sitting lawmakers are barred from fundraising, both for their own campaign accounts and for political committees.

The invitation lists the fundraising beneficiary as the Republican Party of Florida. The party committee, which reports fundraising totals quarterly, had about $20.2 million in the bank at the end of March. The total includes $3.5 million raised and $3.2 million spent in the third quarter. Party committee reports for the fourth quarter of 2021 are due on Jan. 10.

Those interested in attending can get more information on the event or RSVP with an email to Kevin Reilly at [email protected]

The invitation is below.