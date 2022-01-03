January 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Top House Republicans to hold fundraiser on Session’s eve

Drew WilsonJanuary 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Kathy Castor breaks down billions in federal grants awarded to Tampa Bay throughout 2021

HeadlinesInfluence

Blaise Ingoglia files funding requests to up veteran services, medical research

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis a ‘distant second’ to Donald Trump in Reuters’ 2024 poll

Imprint of the U.S. Capitol building on a dollar bill banknote
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Speaker-designate Paul Renner, Rep. Danny Perez and Rep. Sam Garrison will host the Jan. 10 event.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls and the three Republicans in line to succeed him will be raising money for the House GOP fundraising arm on the eve of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Sprowls will be joined by House Speaker-designate Paul Renner, Rep. Danny Perez and Rep. Sam Garrison at the Governors Club, 202 S. Adams St., at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a fundraiser benefiting House Majority.

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican and the Chair of the powerful rules committee, is set to take over as House Speaker after the 2022 election. Perez, a Miami Republican, and Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican, are in line to become Speaker in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

They will only become House Speakers, however, if Republicans hold on to a majority in the state House. The party currently has a 78-42 advantage over the Democrats. Though reapportionment may narrow the gap, the GOP is expected to maintain firm control of the chamber after the November elections.

The fundraiser comes a day ahead of the start of the 2022 Legislative Session, which runs from Jan. 11 through March 11. While the Legislature is in Session, sitting lawmakers are barred from fundraising, both for their own campaign accounts and for political committees.

The invitation lists the fundraising beneficiary as the Republican Party of Florida. The party committee, which reports fundraising totals quarterly, had about $20.2 million in the bank at the end of March. The total includes $3.5 million raised and $3.2 million spent in the third quarter. Party committee reports for the fourth quarter of 2021 are due on Jan. 10.

Those interested in attending can get more information on the event or RSVP with an email to Kevin Reilly at [email protected]

The invitation is below.

Post Views: 61

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlaise Ingoglia files funding requests to up veteran services, medical research

nextKathy Castor breaks down billions in federal grants awarded to Tampa Bay throughout 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Politics’ 2021 Politician of the Year
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more