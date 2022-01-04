J.D. Power: FPL earns highest customer satisfaction rating in southern U.S.

A J.D. Power study has rated Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) No. 1 in terms of customer service among large electric utilities in the southern United States.

The 2021 study sampled more than 100,000 utility customers throughout the U.S. FPL ranked first in the southern U.S. among utilities with at least 500,000 customers. This is the second straight year FPL has placed first and the third year overall, after customers ranked FPL first in 2016.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named the best utility in the South for the second year in a row,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement.

“As our customers are still affected by the global pandemic, this honor is a testament to the dedication of our entire team who serve our 5.6 million customers throughout Florida. We’re honored to be recognized by the customers who rely on us to provide them with reliable and clean energy at an affordable cost. We work tirelessly to operate efficiently through long-term planning and cost-saving measures that benefit our customers.”

FPL lowered its rates for most of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic to help customers struggling to make ends meet. Rates began increasing again in 2021 due to fuel costs, however.

Still, FPL’s customer service largely satisfied Floridians, as the company also looks to expand its solar energy footprint in the state.

The annual J.D. Power survey measures utility companies against each other in four regions. The organization boasts its survey is the “largest benchmarking study in the industry” and will help companies understand where they’re falling short in terms of customer satisfaction.

“Utilities that understand their customers’ attitudes, behaviors, and preferences are better able to target performance improvement initiatives that can increase overall customer satisfaction,” reads an explainer from J.D. Power.