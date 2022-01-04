Brian Scott surpasses $100K raised since launching campaign for Pinellas County Commission

Brian Scott’s campaign for Pinellas County Commission has surpassed $100,000 raised since he entered the race in August, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Scott, who is running for the District 2 seat on the County Commission, crossed the $100,000 threshold in December, when he collected $17,695 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Friends of Brian Scott. His campaign account now holds $68,525 and his political committee has $31,650 to date.

“Starting off the election year with over $100,000 raised is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the support our campaign has earned in a short time,” Scott said in a statement. “Our campaign is laser focused on meeting with voters in every corner of Pinellas County and learning how small government and fiscally conservative leadership can help our community prosper. These contributions help us accomplish that, and I am grateful to everyone who donated to our campaign up to this point.”

Scott’s campaign provided the latest fundraising numbers. More information will be available when reports are posted to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website next week.

Scott, who is president of Escot Bus Lines, is running to unseat Democratic Commissioner Pat Gerard.

While Gerard edged out Scott in November by a little more than $500, she maintained the lead in the overall funding, collecting $82,267 since launching her re-election campaign in September. But, Scott is closing in with substantial fundraising hauls.

The race also includes Republican Debbie Buschman, the Lunch Pal coordinator for Pinellas County Schools.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.

For years, the GOP has been eyeing the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary in November.