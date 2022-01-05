Americans for Prosperity-Florida 2022 Legislative Agenda tackles ‘biggest challenges’

Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) released its 2022 Legislative Agenda Wednesday, a five-point list that includes calls for education and health care reform.

The AFPL-FL says the list takes on the state’s “biggest challenges” and was built after long-term talks with Floridians. It includes plans to block “corporate welfare” and inspire educational, health and union reforms.

“Our conversations with concerned citizens over the past year have provided meaningful insights, and based on those we have put together a legislative agenda that addresses the top issues Floridians face each day,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “We want to make sure legislators in Tallahassee hear the voices of students, parents, patients, and workers across the state so they can enact reforms that remove barriers to individual opportunity and success.”

A conservative advocacy group, the AFP-FL is calling on lawmakers to divorce the state from private business that use public funds for “unwarranted” purposes.

“Floridians should not be responsible for funding projects that don’t benefit them, such as the Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed new stadium in the Ybor City section of Tampa,” the group explained.

The AFP-FL is also urging the Legislature to allow more educational options for students. Customized educational plans, the group suggested, are more beneficial to students than a one-size-fits-all approach. It is also calling for an expansion of universal education savings accounts.

Health care reforms are also among the agenda items. Floridians, the groups says, need greater access to audio-only telehealth. It would additionally like to see lawmakers expand the scope of practice for pharmacists.

“Our advocates are already actively engaging on these critical issues, building off the momentum from the previous Legislative Session in the areas of education and health care,” Zander added. “The pandemic put things into perspective for Florida families, and citizens are more engaged in our grassroots efforts than ever.”

The AFP-FL’s agenda focuses also on the issue of unions. Lawmakers, the group says, should prioritize all individuals over organizations and union membership. Individuals also deserve greater transparency from unions, the group adds.

Not least, the AFP-FL is calling for expansion of energy options for Floridians, who it says deserve to have a say in The Process.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Tuesday.