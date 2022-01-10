Angie Nixon, Ben Frazier to rally progressives demanding people-centered politics

Less than a week ago, Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier was arrested at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference. On Monday, he will appear with Democratic lawmakers declaring the priorities of the party ahead of the 2022 Session.

Frazier will participate in a virtual rally to “demand people centered policies” from the Florida Legislature this year. The event will be led by Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat who defeated a moderate incumbent in a Primary in 2020.

Outspoken progressives in the Legislature will be part of the event, including Orlando Democratic Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith. Another Jacksonville lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Tracy Davis, will also be part of the event, as will Rep. Marie Woodson, a Hollywood Democrat.

But after a security dispute turned into a national scandal last week, it’s Frazier’s name that jumps out from the bottom of the marquee.

“The Governor is trying to silence people he doesn’t agree with, or who disagree with him,” Frazier said last week after DeSantis had the former journalist arrested at a press event rather than taking questions while he was in the room. “It is extreme, radical, Republican right wing politics.”

Frazier will be one of a number of community leaders participating in the event, which begins at noon. Topics on the agenda include affordable housing, improving public education and expanding access to health care.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, the Florida AFL-CIO, Florida Rising, the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, FLIC Votes, Florida Planned Parenthood PAC and 1199SEIU all helped to organize the rally. That means the event will bear the standard of the post prominent progressive groups operating in Florida’s Capitol.

That’s during a session when DeSantis said he wants to fund a law enforcement force to enforce election law, empowering lawsuits against those who teach critical race theory, and other red meat issues.