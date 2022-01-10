January 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Angie Nixon, Ben Frazier to rally progressives demanding people-centered politics
Activist Ben Frazier in 2018. Image via A.G. Gancarski.

Jacob OglesJanuary 9, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis says his policy ‘vision’ keeps him ‘a step ahead’ of problems

2022Headlines

Last call: Get your checkbooks ready for pre-Session legislative fundraisers

HeadlinesInfluence

2022 Legislative Session largely driven by Ron DeSantis agenda

image009-0009
Angie Nixon leads a group of Democratic lawmakers headlining the virtual rally

Less than a week ago, Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier was arrested at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference. On Monday, he will appear with Democratic lawmakers declaring the priorities of the party ahead of the 2022 Session.

Frazier will participate in a virtual rally to “demand people centered policies” from the Florida Legislature this year. The event will be led by Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat who defeated a moderate incumbent in a Primary in 2020.

Outspoken progressives in the Legislature will be part of the event, including Orlando Democratic Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith. Another Jacksonville lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Tracy Davis, will also be part of the event, as will Rep. Marie Woodson, a Hollywood Democrat.

But after a security dispute turned into a national scandal last week, it’s Frazier’s name that jumps out from the bottom of the marquee.

“The Governor is trying to silence people he doesn’t agree with, or who disagree with him,” Frazier said last week after DeSantis had the former journalist arrested at a press event rather than taking questions while he was in the room. “It is extreme, radical, Republican right wing politics.”

Frazier will be one of a number of community leaders participating in the event, which begins at noon. Topics on the agenda include affordable housing, improving public education and expanding access to health care.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, the Florida AFL-CIO, Florida Rising, the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, FLIC Votes, Florida Planned Parenthood PAC and 1199SEIU all helped to organize the rally. That means the event will bear the standard of the post prominent progressive groups operating in Florida’s Capitol.

That’s during a session when DeSantis said he wants to fund a law enforcement force to enforce election law, empowering lawsuits against those who teach critical race theory, and other red meat issues.

Post Views: 184

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAssociated Industries of Florida revives pre-Session party with smaller, intimate homecoming

nextAmericans for Prosperity-Florida 2022 Legislative Agenda tackles 'biggest challenges'

One comment

  • Tom

    January 9, 2022 at 8:47 pm

    So he is a Dem activist, guised up like some concern citizen demanding and disrupting official state time. You get what you ask for!
    Clown show.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories