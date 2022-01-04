Amira Fox officially seeking re-election as State Attorney in 20th Circuit

State Attorney Amira Fox has filed for re-election in Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit.

The Fort Myers Republican officially put in her paperwork Monday and sent an email to supporters Tuesday afternoon. In it, she touted a low crime rate over the past three years.

“Every day I go to work striving for a safer community and have worked hard in the pursuit of justice,” she wrote to supporters. “I’m proud of the fact that our circuit has the lowest crime rate in all of Florida, as I have been committed to putting sex traffickers, drug dealers and violent offenders behind bars so they are no longer a danger to you and your family.”

Fox won election after defeating attorney Chris Crowley in a contentious Republican Primary in 2018. She succeeded former State Attorney Steve Russell, who had supported her campaign.

“Our victory in 2018 was due to an amazing team effort of volunteers who poured their hearts and souls into our campaign, and I am forever grateful for all your hard work,” she wrote.

Now she’s raising money for re-election. That effort will launch with an official Lee County campaign kickoff at The Ranch in Fort Myers on Jan. 13. She will also hold campaign events throughout the circuit, including a Glades and Hendry counties kickoff on Jan. 16, a Collier County event Jan. 20 and a Charlotte County get-together on Jan. 26, though venues for those events have not yet been announced.

Fox’s email blast included a host committee listing with all other elected Lee County constitutional officers on board, including Tax Collector Noelle Branning, Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell, Clerk of Courts Linda Doggett and Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds tops the list on the host committee.

County Commissioners Brian Hammon, Kevin Ruane and Cecil Pendergrass appear on the email as well. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter and Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson also are part of the host committee, as are numerous current and retired elected officials.

At the moment, Fox remains the only candidate running for the office.