Lenny Curry tests positive for COVID-19

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was not at Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Jacksonville press conference highlighting COVID-19 treatment Tuesday, and now it might be clear why.

A release from the City of Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon said that after “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms,” Curry took an at-home COVID-19 test that came back positive.

Curry, who is fully vaccinated, intends to isolate at home for the next five days, per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Mayor’s positive diagnosis comes amid a spike in cases and hospitalizations and a dearth of tests.

Curry previously suspected he had the virus back in 2020, and self-isolated as a precaution.

Duval County has yet to see the worst from this wave of the virus, which seems to have accelerated during the holiday season, as many predicted.

Cases are up more than 200% over the last seven days, while hospitalizations are up 242%. The 12% positive testing rate, the early closures and supply issues at testing sites, and other such issues are leading Jacksonville to look at expanding testing capacity.

DeSantis’ visit to Jacksonville was intended to help with treatment for the disease. The Governor pledged that if the federal government sent enough doses, a second monoclonal antibody site could be opened in the city in the next few days.

Curry’s office, meanwhile, framed the Mayor’s absence as a family commitment, as WJCT reported.

“The Mayor was not able to attend because of a family commitment. Dr. (Charles) Moreland, who is the subject matter expert for testing, vaccines and antibody treatment for the city, was there in his place. We have no further comment,” the Mayor’s spokesperson, Nikki Kimbleton, asserted.

This piece will be updated when more information becomes available.