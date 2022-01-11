Latest on the Senate staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the Senate legislative merry-go-round.

Off: Lina Rojas is out as policy adviser in the Senate President’s Office.

On: Kristian Diaz is in as communications specialist and Joyce Randall is in as an administrative assistant in the Senate Minority Office.

Off: Shirlyne Everette is out as an administrative assistant to the Committee on Community Affairs.

Off and on: Nicholas Ancheta is out of Sen. Tom Wright‘s office and in as a legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office.

On: Brooke Conlan is in as an administrative assistant to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.

On: Michele Grimes is in as administrative assistant to the Committee on Community Affairs.

Off: Jerome Maples is out as a legislative assistant to Quincy Democrat Sen. Loranne Ausley.

Off and on: Janice Gilley is in, and Kevin Brown is out as a legislative assistant to Escambia County Republican Sen. Doug Broxson.

Off: Brian Flaherty is out as a legislative assistant to Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper.

Off: Eduardo Tamborrel is out as a legislative assistant to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Arbie Nickerson is in as a legislative assistant to Miami Gardens Democrat Sen. Shev Jones.

On: Gigi Hernandez is in as district secretary to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.

Off and on: Dustin Paulson is out, and Weston Funcheon is in as legislative assistant to Orlando Democrat Sen. Linda Stewart.

Off: Janeen Lofton is out as a legislative assistant to Miami Democrat Sen. Annette Taddeo.

On: Amanda Wheeler is in as legislative assistant to Brevard Republican Sen. Tom Wright.