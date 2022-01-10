January 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Bob Buckhorn joins Shumaker Advisors

Daniel Figueroa IVJanuary 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis says his policy ‘vision’ keeps him ‘a step ahead’ of problems

2022Headlines

Last call: Get your checkbooks ready for pre-Session legislative fundraisers

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist rings in 2022 with $3.8M in cash-on-hand

Ninja Bow Buckhorn
The former Tampa Mayor will focus on economic development opportunities and urban development strategies.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has joined Shumaker Advisors’ Florida team, the lobbying group announced Monday.

Buckhorn will join former Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandra Murman, along with former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, as a principal. Jolly also serves as the firm’s executive vice president.

According to a news release, Buckhorn will focus on economic development opportunities and urban development strategies in Tampa Bay and across the state. Buckhorn served as Tampa’s 58th Mayor from 2011-2019. Before his two mayoral terms, he served two terms on City Council from 1995-2003. He then worked as a lobbyist at Dewey Square Group until starting his firm, Buckhorn Partners, in 2007.

“For me, it was a good marriage. I wanted to go where I knew the talent existed, but more importantly, that there was a culture there,” Buckhorn said in a video announcing his acquisition. “Certainly, after seeing so many years in public life, particularly the last eight as the Mayor, there’s a lot of institutional knowledge there that I think people can benefit from.”

While Mayor, Buckhorn helped further downtown revitalization in Tampa, including building the Water Works Park and completing the 40-year-old Riverwalk project. He also helped see the city from the Great Recession to its continued growth in attracting young professionals to the city.

His InVision Plan, a predecessor to Mayor Jane Castor’s Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow, helped grow and connect neighborhoods like Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights with the rest of the city. It also looked to enhance infrastructure and transportation to turn Tampa into a more connected and livable city.

“We could not be more honored to have Bob join Shumaker Advisors. His exceptional leadership and depth of experience is unparalleled,” Shumaker Advisors President and CEO Ron Christaldi said. “His confidence in us as his new team is a testament to all we have achieved together over the past several years and we look forward for many successes to come.”

Shumaker Advisors is a subsidiary of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, one of Tampa Bay’s largest law firms. It was formed in 2017 to “provide a bridge to government, government agencies and legislators that shape the future of business.” Shumaker got into the lobby game with its Shumaker Advisors team in Ohio in 2013. It now has offices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

Post Views: 18

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBen Albritton wants water quantity taken into account along with quality

nextIleana Garcia unveils ambitious, community-focused proposals for 2022 Legislative Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories