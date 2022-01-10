January 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill to save seagrass and manatees gets first blue-green light
Image via AP.

Renzo DowneyJanuary 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Judiciary Committee backs bill strengthening drug distribution penalties

Influence

Jeff Brandes, Ben Diamond file bipartisan bills to prevent another Piney Point disaster

Manatees
Officials would have to inspect septic tanks every five years.

A bill to reduce algal blooms, and hopefully save Florida’s declining manatee population, is inching forward in the Legislature.

A Senate panel voted unanimously Monday to approve the proposal (SB 832), which would implement the state Blue-Green Algae Task Force’s recommendations on prevention, clean up and mitigation. The legislation, filed by Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart, strives to help reduce nutrient pollution that fuels algal blooms.

The effort comes after Florida’s worst year on record for manatee deaths, with more than 1,000 dead. Clearing the waters of the harmful blue-green algae that kills their seagrass food source could eventually help save the population.

Monday’s vote was the second time the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved a version of the bill, after committee members did so during the 2021 Session.

“I do hope this helps us with our manatee situation,” Stewart told the panel.

The bill’s central component would require the Department of Environmental Protection to implement a septic inspection program. Officials would have to inspect septic tanks every five years.

The legislation is part of a multiyear effort for Florida to tackle algal blooms that have become increasingly common and worse in the past decade. Those blooms come from nutrient runoffs and choking water systems throughout the state, particularly from Lake Okeechobee outward to the coasts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis created the Blue-Green Algae Task Force as one of his first acts when he took office in 2019. Lawmakers approved most of the task force’s recommendations issued that following October. However, Stewart’s bill would round up a couple steps the Legislature left off when it passed the package in 2020.

Authorities expected another bad year for manatees, with more deaths to come as Florida enters the winter months. During that time, manatees gather in warm-water areas where food can be hard to find, according to The Associated Press.

Paul Owens, president of 1,000 Friends of Florida, called headlines about manatee die-offs “painful reminders” that water can’t be taken for granted. He told the committee the proposal would reduce nutrient pollution and make the best use of public investments in water quality.

“It’s good for the environment. It’s good for taxpayers,” Owens said.

The bill next heads to the Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, its second of three scheduled committee stops.

Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil of Maitland sponsored the companion measure (HB 561), which would receive its first hearing in the House Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee.

Post Views: 25

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate Judiciary Committee backs bill strengthening drug distribution penalties

nextLast Call for 1.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories