January 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Action!: Joe Gruters’ film rebate proposal clears first Senate committee

Jacob OglesJanuary 10, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to save seagrass and manatees gets first blue-green light

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Judiciary Committee backs bill strengthening drug distribution penalties

film-production
Can this project finally reach completion in the 2022 Session?

Could a revamped film rebate program finally come out of development? The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee gave the green light to legislation creating a new program to attract more crews to Florida.

“We could have an all you can eat buffet of film and television if we offer just a little bit of help,” said Sen. Joe Gruters, who has championed a film program for years.

The Sarasota Republican said his film rebate program as proposed comes with greater accountability than one allowed to sunset in 2016. The program offers as much as $2 million in tax rebates, but only once a project is completed and meets certain criteria.

Requirements include hiring 70% of cast and crew from the state of Florida.

Film leaders say getting a state-run film program back on its feet is essential to keeping cameras rolling in the Sunshine State. John Lux, executive director of Film Florida, said the state has lost out on 100 major movie or television productions since a previous incentive program ran out of dollars six years ago and was never replenished. That cost the state $1.5 billion in lost business, Lux said.

Meanwhile, Georgia in recent years has become a film capital, home to major Marvel movies and the popular television series “The Walking Dead.”

Florida boasts solid infrastructure for films, including soundstages. Additionally, schools like Florida State University, Ringling College of Art & Design and Full Sail University all have robust film programs producing Oscar-winning graduates.

Those grads more often than not end up leaving the state once they earn degrees and work for a variety of platforms, whether that’s making movies, creating web content or delivering animation for advertising and marketing.

“There has never been more content available, which means there has never been more money to make content available,” Lux said. “We want to compete for those projects.”

Democratic Broward County Commissioner Steven Geller, who as Mayor launched a local rebate program in South Florida, said many local governments will help with the shared mission of attracting film crews. The $2 million in rebates from the state could be added to $500,000 in rebates in Broward, for example, if productions draw 70% of their hires from Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Not everyone feels so enthusiastic. Phillip Suderman, policy director for Americans for Prosperity-Florida, spoke against the bill as financially irresponsible.

“Our stance is this is a hand-out from state taxpayer dollars to give to targeted businesses,” he said. “This is corporate welfare.”

Moreover, he said it makes no sense for the government. The prior program saw at best returns of 43 cents in state revenue for every dollar spent.

But senators across party lines say it’s important to keep the business in Florida regardless, if an accountable program exists to do so.

Sen. Tommy Wright, a Port Orange Republican, complained even stories set in Florida continuously get filmed elsewhere.

“Films are produced around the country that make you believe they’re coming from Florida when they are not,” he said.

Post Views: 124

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJackie Toledo unveils human trafficking crackdown proposal

nextNavy SEAL veteran's group backs Amanda Makki for CD 13

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories