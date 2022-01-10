Last Call for 1.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session:

First Shot

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the 60-day Legislative Session, but it also marks the first time that the “Biggest Loser” competition is open to those who work outside the Capitol.

The Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists and the Florida Retail Federation have joined efforts to host what Sen. Aaron Bean calls the sister competition to the popular “Biggest Loser” competition.

Lobbyists, journalists and others in and around the legislative process can pony up $50, step on the scale, and enter the competition. The proceeds will benefit the PACE Center for Girls, Leon.

“There are a lot of people in the process that are getting too big for their britches,” Bean jokingly told Florida Politics Monday.

Contestants must weigh in at the Florida Retail Federation’s offices Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. The competition will run throughout the Legislative Session, with the final weigh-out on March 2.

“Eating healthy and exercising during a Session always proves to be a challenge,” FAPL Chair Candice Ericks said in a prepared statement. “Participating in the Biggest Loser is a great reminder to do our best to stay active and make healthier choices.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers, legislative staff and Capitol employees interested in participating can weigh in at the Capitol Clinic on the third floor. The entry fee is $20.

Weigh-ins for all participants, Bean stressed, are private. There is no fat shaming. Prizes will be awarded to the contestants in both weight loss competitions who lose the most weight — that’s actual pounds, not a percentage of total body weight.

“It seems that Gov. DeSantis is leading on this, and his prevailing narrative in this election year is that there is no pandemic. ‘What pandemic?’ I think what we’re seeing is that legislative leadership tends to be following that lead.” — Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell, on the lack of health protocols in the Capitol this Session.

Breakthrough Insights