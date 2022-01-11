Medicaid managed care bill drops on eve of 2022 Legislative Session

State Sen. Jason Brodeur late Monday filed SB 1950, a 36-page proposal that would reduce the number of Medicaid managed care regions in the state from 11 to eight and would require managed care plans to contract with two of the state’s cancer hospitals.

And in an attempt to blunt potential legal challenges to the nine-figure Medicaid procurement, Brodeur’s bill contains language that would preclude any managed care plan from providing care to any of its enrollees until all administrative challenges to the procurement have been settled.

Brodeur’s bill would reconfigure the current 11 Medicaid managed care regions.

Medicaid Regions 1 and 2 are consolidated and now are called Medicaid Region A. Medicaid Regions 3 and 4 are rolled into new Medicaid Region B. And Medicaid Regions 5 and 6 are rolled together into Region C. The rest of the Medicaid Regions remain the same but their numbers are replaced by letters.

The bill comes weeks after Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller hinted that the agency would push for some legislative changes to the program.

Marstiller asked lawmakers in the fall to include an additional $2 million in her agency’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget to hire outside counsel.

Marstiller said she wanted funding available to her agency “at the ready” to ensure her agency can employ the best outside legal help available.

The Senate bill does not propose any changes to the Medicaid dental program, although Medicaid Director Tom Wallace hinted that the agency may want to pursue changes in the dental program.

The bill does require Medicaid managed care plans to contract with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center.

The bill also eliminates a requirement that the state give the public the opportunity to have feedback before submitting Medicaid amendments to the federal government for review. AHCA told Florida Politics Tuesday morning federal law still requires public input and the provision in the Brodeur bill eliminates only applied to the initial Medicaid managed care waiver.