Diagnosis for 10.16.21: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Legal challenges, new money

With hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid managed-care contracts on the line, there could be some contentious battles in the months ahead, both in and out of the Florida Capitol.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is so convinced there will be legal challenges as the state begins the process of procuring its Medicaid managed-care program that she is asking the Legislature to include an additional $2 million in her agency’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget to hire outside counsel. Marstiller said she wanted funding available to her agency “at the ready” to ensure her agency can employ the best outside legal help available.

“This is going to be a very large, high-dollar procurement process. And so, we anticipate the potential for a challenge at the time we put the solicitation out and potentially later at the time that we have awarded contracts, ”Marstiller told members of the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee this week.

Marstiller also hinted her agency would be asking lawmakers in the 2022 Session to crack open the law that establishes the state’s mandatory Medicaid managed-care program to reconfigure the Medicaid Regions, along with the number of contracts the state can ink with managed-care plans in each area. Currently, there are 11 regions, and they are set in statute.

After the meeting, Marstiller told Florida Politics the agency did not have specifics about the potential redesign or how the 11 regions would change.

But don’t be surprised if Marstiller dusts off an old plan floated by AHCA in 2017 that consolidated the existing 11 regions into eight.

The 2017 proposal combined current Medicaid Regions 1 and 2 into a new, bigger area called Medicaid Region A. Medicaid Regions 3 and 4 were rolled into new Medicaid Region B. And Medicaid Regions 5 and 6 were rolled together into Region C. The 2017 bill also would have increased the minimum or maximum number of plans AHCA will contract in each area except for Medicaid Region 7 (renamed Medicaid Region D under the proposal), which would have remained the same. While the House supported AHCA’s efforts at the time, the Senate had no appetite for change; 117 health care lobbyists registered to lobby the measure, HB 7117.

Medicaid service boost

Florida has received “conditional approval” for a $1.1 billion plan to enhance spending on Medicaid home and community-based services but appears to be keeping the news on the down-low and isn’t moving quickly to spend the money.

Which begs the question: Why?

Marstiller told members of a House health care spending panel earlier this week the state had received “conditional approval” of its plan and that her agency was working on the budget amendments she said need to be approved for the agency to spend the money.

AHCA did not respond to Florida Politics’ inquiries when the federal government signed off on the plan, at least conditionally. Moreover, there is no information posted on AHCA’s webpage that indicates the conditional approval, which calls for earmarking $266.6 million to providers to help develop and recruit a workforce that can provide home and community-based services to those in need.

About 108,000 people were receiving Medicaid home and community-based waiver service programs as of July. Most of those people were enrolled in the Medicaid iBudget program, which serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, or the Community Care for the Elderly program, which provides community-based services to keep people out of nursing homes.

Members of the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee did not press Marstiller about the conditional approval, the funds, or when she thought her agency would complete the budget amendments and send them to the Legislative Budget Commission for consideration. Yet, for years, those members have heard about providers struggling to make ends meet and provide the care.

The pandemic, and the new statewide increase in the minimum wage, exacerbated the problem.

Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities President and CEO Tyler Sununu said in less than one year, 105 facilities that provide services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities have closed their doors due to the pressures of inadequate reimbursements.

Sununu said, on average, providers are reimbursed less than what they were in 2003, yet inflation has gone up 48%.

Pricy affair

Florida’s Department of Health is asking for a $2 million boost to bring in outside lawyers to help defend the state against a growing number of lawsuits, but at least one lawmaker wants to make sure the funds aren’t directed to COVID-19 related litigation.

DOH Deputy Secretary for Operations Michele Tallent said the increased litigation was “arising from the enactment of new laws and adoptions of new roles governed by the department.”

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith pressed Tallent on how much the state is spending on attorneys in a lawsuit he filed against the DeSantis administration earlier this summer for refusing to release COVID-19 information he asked for in a public record request to the Orange County Health Department.

“I know that there’s probably a lot of litigation you have to consider. The Governor did recently say that recently it might not be a bad idea to reinstate daily COVID-19 data reporting. So, I’m curious, the $2 million In taxpayer money that you are using to fight the release of the COVID-19 public health data, how much is being spent there on that litigation?” he asked during a legislative committee meeting this week.

Tallent said she’d have to get the information from the department’s general counsel office and circle back to him.

Guillermo Smith requested the Orange County Health Department provide him the ages, sex, ethnic and racial demographics of those with confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, and vaccination rates for the county. The Associated Press, Gannett Co., The McClatchy Company, The New York Times, Scripps Media, Sun-Sentinel Company, Times Publishing Co. and WP Company have joined Guillermo Smith’s lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the DOH isn’t the only agency requesting $2 million to hire outside legal counsel. The Agency for Health Care Administration also requested $2 million to employ legal counsel in anticipation of litigation as it begins a new Medicaid managed-care procurement. The multi-year contracts are worth more than $100 billion in the aggregate.

COVID-19-quiet Session

The pandemic continues, but as far as policy bills are concerned, it may as well be over. Three months out from the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers have filed only a half-dozen or so proposals related to COVID-19, and a few of those are likely nonstarters.

Republican Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff is sponsoring the least controversial of the lot. Her bill (HB 117) would make explicit that first responders who become disabled or die from COVID-19 are assumed to have contracted the virus on the job unless it can be proven otherwise. Such a law already exists for other deadly diseases, such as meningitis and hepatitis.

Bills (HB 129/SB 328) filed by Rep. Ardian Zika and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, both Republicans, would require insurers to cover the total cost of at-home COVID-19 test kits whether the patient has a prescription or not. The requirement would sunset Dec. 31, 2023.

Two bills sponsored by Rep. Anthony Sabatini read like red meat for anti-vaxxers, but their fate is uncertain due to the Howey-in-the-Hills Republican’s status as a pariah within his Party.

One of his bills (HB 6009) would strip the State Health Officer’s authority to require anyone to be vaccinated for any disease, including the coronavirus. The other (HB 75) would create a statewide ban on mask mandates and block businesses from requiring their customers or employees to show proof of vaccination.

That proposal would likely face an uphill battle even if it weren’t tied to Sabatini — companion legislation hasn’t been filed, and Sen. Manny Diaz, the Hialeah Republican who chairs the Senate Health Policy Committee, stated he wouldn’t support a ban on private businesses requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Rep. Michael Grieco and Sen. Tina Polsky, both South Florida Democrats, have taken the opposite tack with bills (HB 47/SB 284) that would make it a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, to produce counterfeit vaccination certificates.

Statutory rule changes

Diagnosis sifts through the latest statutory and technical rule changes, so you don’t have to.

— The Florida Department of Health proposes Rule 64D-3.049 to set the guidelines for general and specific protocols for controlling COVID-19 in school settings. More here.

— AHCA proposes amending Rule 59 C-1.008 regarding certificate of need application procedures to remove references to the terms “hospitals” and “general hospitals” and revise the CON application forms. More here.

— The Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy and Mental Health Counseling is proposing to amend Rule 64B4-3.003 to extend the length of time an applicant has to get licensed. More here.

— The Board of Nursing Home Administrators proposes amending Rule 64B10-16.001 to revise application form DH-MQA-NHA0003. More here.

Lobby up

While there are several sources for tracking the latest lobbying registrations, these are vital signings in the health care silo.

— Melody Arnold, who joined RSA Consulting as Director of Government and Community Affairs last month, has officially registered to lobby for the firm’s suite of health care clients. Before joining RSA, Arnold spent several years working as the Florida Health Care Association’s Associate Director of Government Affairs, a position that saw her advocate for the state’s 500-plus long-term care facilities. Her principals at RSA Consulting include AdventHealth, Community Health Centers of Pinellas, the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Moffitt Cancer Center, Northside Mental Health Center, Premier Community HealthCare Group, Suncoast Community Health Center and Tampa Family Health Centers. Additionally, Arnold will continue her work with FHCA from her position at RSA Consulting.

— Ron Book and Kelly Mallette of Ronald L. Book PA have signed a lobbying contract with Banyan Health Systems, a community health center with several locations across Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The company provides mental health, substance abuse treatment, and primary care services and is seeking money in the 2022-23 budget to help them cope with a spike in demand for their services, particularly among underserved and indigent populations. On the policy level, Banyan wants to be a part of shaping any potential rewrite of the Baker Act, the state law that allows for the involuntary commitment of individuals in danger of harming themselves or others.

— Dean Cannon and Kim McDougal of GrayRobinson added the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities to their client sheet on Oct. 8. The organization (also represented by Book and Mallette) hopes to convince lawmakers to set aside an additional $93 million to address staffing challenges at group homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Currently, Certified Nursing Assistants who work in group homes are paid about $11 an hour, making the job uncompetitive compared to entry-level positions in other industries, such as retail. The additional funding would boost CNA pay to approximately $14 an hour. The ask comes after staffing and other challenges have forced more than 100 group homes to close this year, and FARF said 75% of members that remain open report they have had to cut services such as park visits or in-home arts and crafts classes to ensure residents receive care.

Data dessert

Hulu’s newest miniseries, Dopesick, debuted this week to widespread acclaim, stirring the rightful disgust of audiences for its portrayal of the nation’s opioid crisis. The 8-part series weaves storylines, targeting perpetrators and humanizing victims as it documents the gut-wrenching sequelae that followed the release of OxyContin.

Based on Beth Macy’s book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Companies that Addicted America, Hulu’s release will undoubtedly inspire a broader conversation about the forces that drive and deter prescription drug addiction and abuse in Florida.

But where, exactly, does Florida stand?

In 2009, 1 in 8 deaths were attributable to prescription drug overdoses, and in 2010, 90 of the top 100 physicians purchasing oxycodone in the United States were based in Florida. Statistics such as these led the Florida Legislature to implement the state’s first Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) in 2009 to encourage the safer prescribing and use of controlled substances. The original law required practitioners to report the dispensing of controlled substances to a central database within 15 days but did not require practitioners to check the database for a patient’s prior use before prescribing. Amendments to the law in 2011 required reports to the database to be made within seven days. In 2017 and 2018, regulations were again amended, requiring that dispensing be reported no later than close of the next business day and requiring practitioners to check the database to review a patient’s history before prescribing or dispensing such drugs.

How have these reforms impacted prescription drug abuse in Florida? A review of longitudinal data suggests some successes and areas for renewed attention.

Between 2010 and 2020, the number of registered users in Florida’s PDMP increased more than 2,100%, from an initial 5,787 in 2010 to 131,880 in 2020. Similarly, between 2012 and 2020, the number of Floridians who were able to fill Schedule II prescriptions from five or more prescribers at five or more pharmacies decreased nearly 90% — demonstrating the desired decline in “doctor shopping.” Perhaps as a result, over the past decade, the volume of Florida deaths caused by opioid drugs, not including fentanyl or heroin, has dropped 41%.

These findings are hopeful, but with a sobering twist: the portion of Florida deaths caused by fentanyl has exploded over the past 10 years, increasing 2,319% to account for greater than 3,000 deaths last year.

Kudos to Hulu for drawing attention to the layered tragedies of prescription drug addiction — and to Florida leaders for the stands taken.

To watch the Dopesick trailer, click on the image below: