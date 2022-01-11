January 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers want state economists to examine costs, need for Medicaid developmental disability programs
Carlos Guillermo Smith presses for the bottom line of legal costs.

Christine Jordan SextonJanuary 11, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

With less than a lap to go, both 2022 gambling petitions appear to be trailing the pace

2022Headlines

Legislative leaders won’t endorse Ron DeSantis’ elections package, but offer nods

HeadlinesInfluence

College president search exemption bill passes first committee, but raises questions

FLAPOL022318CH35
Could this be the year that Lawmakers require economists to provide Medicaid iBudget cost and need projections?

Florida’s top economists could be taking a closer look at the number of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Florida who require home and community-based services.

Those services can help those with disabilities live in the community and outside of institutions. A pair of lawmakers have filed bills that require state economists from the Florida Legislature, the Governor’s Office and the state’s Medicaid program to provide lawmakers with information about projected enrollment and costs.

The economists, who meet quarterly at the Social Services Estimating Conference Committee, delve into the minutia impacting Florida’s Medicaid program and develop enrollment projections as well as Medicaid cost estimates.

Lawmakers rely on the Medicaid projections as they build state budgets. However, the Social Services Estimating Conference does not provide lawmakers with enrollment and cost projections for the Medicaid iBudget.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat, told Florida Politics last week the exclusion from the Social Services review is purposeful.

“They don’t want to shine the light on what they are most embarrassed by, which is that we have left so many Floridians with disabilities behind,” Smith said. “But that’s my goal. My goal is to shine the light on this tremendous need that exists. Many lawmakers do not even know that the APD waitlist is 22,000 persons long and that 40% of people on that list have been on it for more than 10 years. They are shocked to find out. They should be shocked. They should be appalled. And I hope that that brings them into action in joining us trying to make this investment.”

To that end, Guillermo Smith on Tuesday filed HB 1569. In addition to requiring the Social Services Estimating Conference to develop iBudget enrollment and cost projections, the bill also requires conference members to provide projections on the number of people on the waitlist for iBudget services.

The Medicaid waiver program, called iBudget, serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Administered by the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities, the program enables people to access several home and community-based services that can help people with daily living activities such as bathing, grooming and eating. Medicaid doesn’t traditionally cover home- and-community based services, so Florida offers them through the iBudget waiver program.

Because the home- and-community based services are not a Medicaid “entitlement,” the state can maintain a waiting list for iBudget services. More costly institutional care, though, is a Medicaid entitlement.

Post Views: 169

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNick DiCeglie collects $70K in December, crosses $700K benchmark

nextMedicaid managed care bill drops on eve of 2022 Legislative Session

One comment

  • Alex

    January 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    “40% have been waiting 10 years to get on the program”

    But DeFascist wants to spend millions on his little private army, and his voter fraud task force to chase Dem fraudsters that only exist in his little mind.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more