January 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Net metering bill passes first panel, but tweaks could come
Don’t be surprised to see Tesla solar panels popping up across the Sunshine State very soon.

Renzo DowneyJanuary 11, 20227min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Daryl Campbell to succeed Bobby DuBose in HD 94

2022Headlines

With less than a lap to go, both 2022 gambling petitions appear to be trailing the pace

2022Headlines

Rosalind Osgood wins Primary Election for Broward’s SD 33

tesla_solar_panels_powerwalls_home_depot_2.0
Proponents and critics are split on whether it would help or harm low-income Floridians.

A Senate panel meeting gave a glimpse at the first food fight of the 2022 Session Tuesday, as the Senate Regulated Industries Committee gave its timid approval to legislation addressing solar panels.

Despite apprehension from senators on both sides of the aisle, the committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill (SB 1024) that would lower the utility savings for Floridians using rooftop solar panels. The measure, carried by Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, would start reducing how much utility companies pay consumers when the consumers produce more electricity than they use.

Despite the successful vote, public opposition to the measure has pushed some lawmakers to take a wait-and-see approach to the bill.

Proponents say the measure is necessary because the solar industry has grown to the point that it’s starting to cost those without solar panels. But critics argue the bill would squash the burgeoning industry, a viewpoint that’s growing after recent reporting that representatives of Florida Power and Light, the nation’s largest utility company, wrote the bill.

Under the current process, known as net metering, utility companies pay customers for excess energy at a rate equal to what they would charge the customers for using that amount. But in the new system, customers would sell excess energy at the rate it would cost the company to acquire that power from another source.

Net metering customers would also pay the full cost of service. However, those who have already gone solar would be grandfathered into the new payout formula for 10 years.

Limiting net metering would remove incentives for lower-income Floridians to go solar, St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson suggested.

“We need solar,” Rouson told the committee. “I’m worried about the impact to the low-income, rural and minority communities.”

But Bradley asserted that lower-income Floridians can’t buy into rooftop solar, meaning they disproportionately pay for fees that are comped for solar users.

Based on the industry’s growth, Bradley told the committee it’s not a matter of if, but when, the time to shift to a new net metering model will be necessary.

“Even the folks in this room that I’ve spoken with recognize that a redesign is coming,” Bradley said. “That cost shift is going to reach a point where it’s unsustainable for folks.”

Around 30 members of the public, many of whom represented solar companies, expressed their opinion on the bill. Most who spoke did so in opposition to the bill, but a handful of speakers favored the measure.

Joe Magro, director of Titan Solar Power, was the first of several to speak against the bill. He said the bill only supports the monopolies that run the state’s major power companies while leaving behind those who have already invested in solar.

“The 10-year grandfathering does little for them,” Magro said. “That is like a token of gratitude.”

And while critics say the bill would slow the solar industry’s growth, proponents say it would reduce the price to go solar in the long run.

While Rouson voted in favor of the bill in committee, he told Bradley he would not vote in favor for it on the Senate floor unless it received changes, like by delaying the bill’s implementation until the industry grows larger. Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper similarly implored Bradley to work with stakeholders to find a compromise or else he might oppose it later despite voting yes on Tuesday.

Hooper also sits on the Senate Community Affairs Committee, which is slated to hear the bill next.

Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure’s version of the bill (HB 741) still awaits its first of three hearings.

Last week, Florida Power and Light launched a webpage dedicated to attacking the Miami Herald — specifically Tallahassee bureau chief Mary Ellen Klas — for its “biased” reporting on proposed rooftop solar legislation.

FPL’s 1,000-word retort accuses Klas of a “historically anti-utility bias” and is complete with a timeline that dissects its interactions with the Herald since the paper published its initial story about the power company’s involvement in writing the bill.

Post Views: 175

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis vows to stand with police, blasts 'soft on crime' policies in State of the State

nextMichael Grieco funds soar with $153K raised in December for Senate bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more