January 11, 2022
Daryl Campbell to succeed Bobby DuBose in HD 94
Image via Facebook.

Anne Geggis

Daryl Campbell
It is uncertain whether Campbell will be seated this Session as it is up to the discretion of House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Daryl Campbell has won a four-way Special Democratic Primary contest to serve out the remaining term of Rep. Bobby DuBose in Broward County’s House District 94 on Tuesday.

Campbell, a former aide to DuBose, earned nearly 40% of the vote in the four-way contest, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.

It was a winner-take-all Democratic Primary, as no other parties fielded candidates in the race. Josephus Eggelletion was second, winning 29% of the vote; Elijah Manley garnered 25% of the 11,745 votes cast for Tuesday’s Primary. Rod Kemp trailed with about 6% of the vote.

The Primary Election was triggered with the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings last April while in office. DuBose and two other state lawmakers resigned to run –— and lost — in the congressional Primary Election.

Campbell, a behavioral therapist and social worker, led the pack in overall fundraising — raising a total of $74,799 for the race. He has also had the support of marquee Democratic names, such as Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democratic candidate for Governor, and Tampa lawyer Sean Shaw, former Representative for House District 61.

He defeated Eggelletion, the scion of a Broward County political family. His father was Broward County’s first Black County Mayor, who also served eight years in the Florida House. The younger Eggelletion raised $61,605 in donations for this bid, winning the support of former Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

Manley was chronically homeless in his childhood and ran for Broward County School Board at age 19 in 2018, according to the Sun Sentinel. He also challenged DuBose for the HD 94 seat in 2020 and received 30% of the vote in the Primary. He raised $31,327 for this race and won the endorsement of the Sun-Sentinel.

Kemp, an ex-felon who had his rights restored, is an advocate for voting reforms. He raised the least among the four candidates, showing $5,806 in donations.

Even though there will be no Special General Election — and Campbell immediately wins the seat — it is uncertain whether the elected Representative of this district will be seated this Session.

Similar circumstances occurred when Rep. Dan Daley won a Special Election to represent House District 97 in Broward County in 2019. Then-House Speaker José Oliva declined to seat him. The current House Speaker Chris Sprowls did not return a text, email or phone call from Florida Politics about whether Tuesday’s winner in HD 94 would be seated and able to cast votes this Session, which began Tuesday.

HD 94 covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change because of the state’s decennial redistricting process after this election.

Campbell will have to run again in November in a district that might shift due to redistricting.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

