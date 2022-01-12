January 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senator behind 15-week abortion bill: Bill doesn’t eliminate abortion rights
Kelli Stargel. Image via Colin Hackley.

Renzo DowneyJanuary 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ben Crump maxes out donation to Adner Marcelin’s Tallahassee campaign

HeadlinesTampa Bay

DCF knew Eckerd was trouble, then a child fell off a roof — It got worse after that

2022Headlines

Kathy Castor draws another Republican challenger in veteran James Judge

FLAPOL111621CH002
Lawmakers aren't waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on Mississippi's abortion law.

At least one lawmaker backing legislation reducing the window for abortions in Florida says the proposal does not eliminate women’s abortion rights.

Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel, who on Tuesday filed the Senate bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks (SB 146), disagreed with opponents who say the bill takes away those rights entirely.

“I don’t believe that it does that at all,” Stargel said. “That woman has every opportunity within that first trimester to make the decision based on whatever criteria she sets for herself and deciding whether or not she wants to continue her pregnancy or whether she doesn’t.”

Stargel, who became pregnant with her first child when she was a teenager and decided to give birth to her daughter, told reporters she believes life begins at conception.

The end of the first trimester coincides with reveal parties, when some parents announce they are having a baby. Because people start going public then, the Senator said those behind the bill believed that was a good deadline.

The measure is also similar to Mississippi’s abortion law, which the U.S. Supreme Court is currently adjudicating. Their decision could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Obviously if the Supreme Court comes out with something, we will adjust accordingly if necessary,” Stargel said. “But at this point, we’re doing what we think is best for the state of Florida and moving forward with our policies of what we think is best for our state.”

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned support for strengthening protections for “the right to life.”

“I have not seen that particular one, but obviously I’m supportive of 15 weeks,” DeSantis told reporters Wednesday, referring to the Legislature’s abortion proposal. “I mean, I think that’s very reasonable and I think that’s very consistent with, you know, being supportive of protecting life.”

Vero Beach Republican Rep. Erin Grall is carrying the House version of the bill (HB 5), also filed Tuesday.

The legislation also includes other measures to reduce “fetal and infant mortality,” including creating fetal and infant mortality review committees.

“This bill is not necessarily or a pro-choice or a pro-life bill,” Stargel said. “It is a bill that’s saying we support children, we support babies, born and unborn, to make sure that the state is focusing on that with our policies.”

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShevrin Jones raises $35K for SD 35 defense with gains from grassroots, medical, gambling spheres

nextLobby up: Joe Abruzzo enlists Ballard Partners to help get Epstein records released

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more