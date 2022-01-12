Lobby up: Joe Abruzzo enlists Ballard Partners to help get Epstein records released

Palm Beach County Court Clerk Joe Abruzzo believes the public should be able to see the grand jury records relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case, but Florida law won’t allow it.

The records date back 15 years, when prosecutors and Epstein struck a deal allowing him to avoid federal charges and plead guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution at the state level. The deal was granted despite several girls telling prosecutors that they had felt forced into sexual relationships with Epstein.

Abruzzo’s call for the change comes shortly after a Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge denied The Palm Beach Post’s request for the records, citing the inflexibility of the statute (905.27) shielding grand jury records from the public.

State law does allow grand jury testimony to be released under certain circumstances, including “furthering justice,” which was the basis of The Palm Beach Post’s request.

In his ruling, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele said the paper presented “strong arguments” but that the “established and binding maxims of Florida law” forced him to deny the request.

“Based upon the constraints of the existing law, I will work with members of our Palm Beach County legislative delegation to ask the Legislature to amend the statute based on a right to justice — that if a person is deceased and the files in question have already been released, which are the facts of the Epstein case, that they would then become public record,” said Abruzzo, who served in the state House and Senate before his election as Palm Beach County Court Clerk.

“I will leave no stone unturned to do whatever I can to shed full light and public disclosure on the Epstein case,” he vowed.

Last week he brought in backup to help secure the change. New lobbying registrations show that the team at Ballard Partners — including Brian Ballard, Mathew Forest and Adrian Lukis — have signed on to represent Abruzzo’s office in both the Legislature and the executive branch.

“We are proud to assist Sen. Abruzzo with this incredibly important matter,” Ballard said.

As of Wednesday, no bills have been filed that would amend the relevant statute, though Abruzzo said on Jan. 4 that “talks to find an amendment sponsor are already underway.”